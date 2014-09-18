New ‘Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel’ Trailer Gives You The Full Butt-Slamming Rundown

#Video Games
09.18.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

We post a lot of video game trailers around here and, admittedly, some of them don’t give you all that clear a picture of how the game in question will actually play. Well, you can’t say that about this Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel trailer, narrated by Sir Hammerlock and the, uh, somewhat excitable Mr. Torgue. This particular trailer is nearly 10-minutes long and delves into pretty much every aspect of the game you need to know about in classic, irreverent Borderlands fashion.

Check out the trailer below…

That’s a lot of new features! It’s almost as if not focusing on fancy PS4/Xbox One graphics freed the designers up to actually make the game better. Go figure!

Via Playstation Blog

