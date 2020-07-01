The world of sports has seen a number of initiatives pop up in recent days and weeks with the goal of getting as many people as possible to vote in this November’s election. LeBron James has gotten a collection of athletes to come on board with his More Than A Vote initiative, while Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce played a major role in State Farm Arena becoming the largest voting precinct in Georgia — with the Pistons following suit by getting their practice facility in downtown Detroit turned into a voting precinct.

Now, eSports is deciding to get in on the fun. A collection of individuals and organizations from the world of gaming to launch Gamers.Vote, which looks to spur on voter registration among gamers.

“There are now over 133 million gamers of voting age in the US,” said Christie St. Martin, the CEO of the group. “Our mission is to get as many of those people as we can registered to vote in the month of July. We’ve teamed up with some of the biggest names in the industry to create a movement. And, with so many important conversations currently happening in our gaming communities, Gamers.Vote is excited to work with such amazing partners to empower and amplify those voices where it really counts, at the ballot box.”

The group features a number of big names in gaming, as FaZe Clan, HyperX, and WNBA standout Aerial Powers have all hopped on board.

“Anyone who is part of FaZe Clan understands the power we have to educate the gaming community to have their voices heard,” said Lee Trink, the CEO of FaZe Clan. “The gaming and streaming community is an untapped resource to encourage young people to get involved and create change. We are very excited to be working with Gamers.Vote and we can’t wait to begin in July.”

As Trink mentioned, Gamers.Vote will get things off the ground this month with a gigantic gaming marathon. Launching on the Fourth of July, the Level Up and Vote Gamers-Vote-A-Thon will occur on Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and Instagram, with the goal being to convince those watching to go register to participate in elections a little later this year.