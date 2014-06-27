The Latest World Record ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Run Is Shorter Than Some Game Trailers

In my recent Sonic Fascinating Facts, I mentioned that racing through Super Mario Bros. as fast as possible was what inspired Sonic’s creators to make a game based on speed. Well hey, it’s almost 25-years later, and folks are still blasting through Mario as quickly as they can, in fact a new world record time as just been set.
Speedrunner, uh, Blubber managed to shave around an extra second off the previous world record holder (no minor task these days) with a time of 4:57.69. It’s a great run, free from any of the tool-assisted nonsense you see in a lot of online playthroughs (although Blubber does make clever use of a handful of glitches).
Check it out below…
Man, these speedruns make World 8 of Super Mario Bros. look easy. Time to finally beat this game! [Dies 100 times in 10-minutes]. Hmmm.
Via Kotaku
Wow, you know how in guitar hero after you play a while the whole room looks like it is scrolling up? I had the room scrolling right at one point in this video.
I’ve beaten Super Mario Bros. faster than that! And beat both Contras without dying! And beat Rygar without using Game Genie!
…okay, not all totally true, but I was able to beat both Contras without dying.
the celebration.
[www.youtube.com]
My girlfriend gets horrible anxiety when she watches me play Mario or Sonic recklessly..so I’m pretty excited to see how she reacts to this.
The video is from tasvg.com according to the youtube poster. So it is tool assisted.
Impressive. I have no problem with exploiting glitches, those are part of the game and fair game, as far as I’m concerned. 3rd party tools, on the other hand, make any speed run null and void, as far as I’m concerned.