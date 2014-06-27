The Creators Of ‘No Man’s Sky’ Reveal The Goal Of The Game In A New Making-Of Video

No Man’s Sky sounds and looks impressive, no doubt about it. The game is promising an entire procedurally generated universe where every player gets their own unique planet. That’s awesome, but what’s the minute-to-minute gameplay like? What’s your goal in No Man’s Sky? Is there even a goal?
Well, in a new making-of video, No Man’s Sky mastermind Sean Murray assures gamers that the title isn’t just an empty canvas…
“There is a lore to the universe. It has a personality. It isn’t just some ambient utopia, you’re always in danger. Everyone starts on a different planet on the outside edge of the galaxy, and for most people they will try to make the journey to the center the galaxy, and there’s a reason why you would want to do that.”
Check out the story of how No Man’s Sky came to be below…
Hopefully these guys have an office on the second floor now, because I won’t put up with any more delays — I want this game now.
Sounds ambitious. This won’t be another Spore, will it?
I hope not, but keep in mind the goal of Spore was to get to the center of the universe as well
That’s pretty much everyone’s question — we shall see.
This game straight up gives me a boner
expectations are too high, there will be lots of load screens per solar system i bet
I bet not actually — they should be able to mask them when you’re flying through space (similar to how Wind Waker loads the islands when you’re sailing).