Peter Dinklage’s ‘Destiny’ Voicework Is So Bad It’s Being Replaced

Bungie and Activision’s new 500-million-dollar open world shooter, Destiny features voicework by Tyrion Lannister himself, Peter Dinklage. Awesome, right? Dinklage plays your sassy robotic guide, which would seem to be the perfect outlet for his trademark dry humor, but unfortunately Dinklage clearly did not give the slightest sh*t about the role, turning in perhaps the flattest performance of his career.
Gamers who got their hands on the alpha version of Destiny have fixated on one line in particular — a humorously humorless Dinklage reading of the line, “That wizard came from the moon!”
Bungie even started selling t-shirts featuring the uh, iconic (?) line.
Well, Bungie may be in on the joke now, but they probably aren’t going to release their half-trillion dollar game with voice work Peter Dinklage recorded on his lunch break. Here’s what the newly updated Destiny FAQ says…
“The Ghost dialog has already been updated for Beta. It will be updated again for launch on September 9th, as well. Funny thing about Alpha build — they’re not done. Please pardon our Moon dust!”
What “updated” means isn’t entirely clear — is Dinklage re-recording his dialogue, or has Bungie got another cheaper, more motivated actor to fix some of the most egregious lines? I’m guessing the latter.
Via Eurogamer
I think my favorite part, that the article glanced over, was how they implied that voiceovers are just like in coding in that you always iterate on them. “Well this is just the alpha guys, of course the voice acting will be better on release!” Umm, wtf, why pay your actor to provide a placeholder piece? That’s some bullshit and they genuinely thought that shit was good for the gold disc.
Dinklage isn’t the best actor. He just seems elevated because of the type of character Tyrion is. I’m sure he’s better than the voice work he phoned in, but the guy’s not exactly Day-Lewis.
He’s not even an Aaron Paul!
Have you ever seen the movie the Station agent. He was amazing in it. He was also good in Knights of Badassedom. I think his acting depends on how good the writing is and how much interest he has in the project.
You might even say he’s half the actor Day-Lewis is.
He’s a much better actor than Aaron Paul, bra.
I don’t think any amount of voice acting talent can save a line as fucking stupid as ” That wizard came from the moon”.
Very good point. You have to get into the script somewhat to give a passable performance, and that line is just ridiculous.
I’m sure moon wizards are perfectly reasonable in context.
I’m new to this story, but that clip sounds to me like Dinklage wasn’t properly coached. It sounds like he’s pretty intentionally portraying a flat, robotic voice.
I suspect not everyone in the world imagines future robots will speak with grand inflections or heavy emphasis. I can see why this voice over would be considered boring by players, but I can also see an argument being made that Dinklage didn’t do an intentionally crappy job, as is being asserted here.
To take it further, I don’t think Dinkage’s performance (the very little I’ve heard) is substantially different from Kevin Spacey’s performance as the robot (GERTY) in the movie Moon, and I thought that robot voice was fantastic.
The linked scene has major spoilers, so don’t watch it if you haven’t seen Moon yet (which is fantastic). [www.youtube.com]
Is it just me, or did Dinklage seem bored as hell in X-Men DOFP too?