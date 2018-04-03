Getty Image

Remember the summer of 2016? It seemed like everywhere you looked, people were outside, the sun shining on the back of their necks as they looked into their phone, hoping to catch a Pokemon. It was simpler then. In the time since, Pokemon Go has seen a drop in popularity, but it remains a game that millions still play across the world and the developer, Niantic, hasn’t come close to finishing the game. Pokemon Go is nowhere near its final form.

This is why fans are thrilled at the latest announcement of two new legendaries. Like last year’s fall legendaries, Latias and Latios, who were introduced way back in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire will be available to catch around the world before they disappear again. Latias is in Europe and Asia and Latios is available to capture in North America, South America, and Africa. On May 8, the two monsters will switch spots until they fly off on June 5th.

Niantic

Here’s the announcement from Niantic:

Drawn to compassionate spirits, the Eon Pokémon Latias and Latios are known for being highly intelligent, and are able to communicate telepathically with humans. They are also stealthy and extremely fast in flight—with Latias able to use its down to refract light to make itself invisible and Latios able to overtake jet planes. Make sure you encounter these special and elusive Pokémon while they roam during this limited time!

Niantic went on to say that the Pokemon (which will be found in raids) will be susceptible to “Pokémon with moves that are particularly strong against Psychic and Dragon types, such as Tyranitar and Mawile.”

The Raids definitely add a community aspect to the game that was missing before, so it’s going to be fun heading to a Gym with a couple friends and catching some legendaries while we can.

(Via Digital Trends)