‘Resident Evil: Revelations 2’ Footage Features Classic Scares, But Thankfully Not Classic Controls

The Resident Evil: Revelations games are sold as a return to the series’ more atmospheric, scary past, but thankfully there’s one part of classic Resident Evil they don’t unearth – the creaky controls. Characters in the Revelations games may be dealing with classic Resident Evil scenarios, but they move more like characters from later games in the series. It’s really a best of both worlds situation.
First up, here’s the first 10-minutes of footage from the tense early moments of the game…
“What in the COCK did I just see?”
LOL – if I didn’t want this game before, I do now.
Now, here’s a few videos laying out how the game’s inventory and controls work.
I know a lot of people accuse Resident Evil games of a lack of subtlety compared to other horror games out there now, but I have to admit, I’m kind of eager to play a horror game that isn’t all about stealth for once. The first chapter of Resident Evil: Revelations 2 hits early 2015.
Via Gematsu
That’s what I liked about the format RE 1, RE 2, and RE 3. The beginning of the game makes it very difficult to kill everything and favors being evasive, but later on you have to fight quite a bit and it’s exciting and in the case of RE 2, with the Custom Magnum and Shotgun, hilarious.
RE4 was a lot of fun with the cultists slowly creeping up on you while you decided what to murder them with. “Cohelo, cohelo, cohBLAM!”
RE4 was a lot of fun
@Dan Seitz
Even RE4 pulls off the feeling of being outgunned in a couple of areas. I remember having a lot of difficulty finishing off all the cultists in that one gigantic room of Salazar’s castle, which was the hardest room in the entire game for me.
A good friend of mine and I always argue about RE4. He hates the game because he thinks that’s the game that began the downward spiral for the series (Going action oriented instead of horror). I’ve tried to explain to him that the series went down after the original creator left AFTER 4, and that this new layout can still be scary. I’d say these Revelation games prove my point.
Also, RE4 is one of my favorite games ever and yes, the big room is Salazar’s castle in Chapter 3 is the most difficult part of the entire game. You’re only way to do it is to use the first 2 chapters to learn some serious knife fighting skills so that you use as little ammo as possible (you can take down villagers with only the knife), and save it all for that room.