‘Resident Evil: Revelations 2’ Footage Features Classic Scares, But Thankfully Not Classic Controls

The Resident Evil: Revelations games are sold as a return to the series’ more atmospheric, scary past, but thankfully there’s one part of classic Resident Evil they don’t unearth – the creaky controls. Characters in the Revelations games may be dealing with classic Resident Evil scenarios, but they move more like characters from later games in the series. It’s really a best of both worlds situation.

First up, here’s the first 10-minutes of footage from the tense early moments of the game…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“What in the COCK did I just see?”

LOL – if I didn’t want this game before, I do now.

Now, here’s a few videos laying out how the game’s inventory and controls work.

I know a lot of people accuse Resident Evil games of a lack of subtlety compared to other horror games out there now, but I have to admit, I’m kind of eager to play a horror game that isn’t all about stealth for once. The first chapter of Resident Evil: Revelations 2 hits early 2015.

Via Gematsu