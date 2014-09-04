Here Are Some Sad Pictures From The Xbox One’s, Uh, Big Japanese Launch

Yesterday, after a nine-month wait, Microsoft finally launched the Xbox One in Japan, and Japanese gamers stormed retailers like there was a herd of kaiju on their tails. Haha, just kidding — Japan didn’t much care for Microsoft consoles when they were on top of the world with the Xbox 360, and they certainly aren’t into the Xbox One.
Here’s a golden treasury of sad Japanese Xbox One launch pictures courtesy of Twitter…
This is the Yobodashi Camera Store in Akihabara, Tokyo, one of the top places to grab a new console in Japan. Surely this queue will fill up quickly!
An hour later.
Finally, shortly before opening this raucous crowd of, uh, six guys showed up.
Yahoo went to another major retailer and only this one guy showed up. Thankfully there were half a dozen folks there from the media to cover his momentous purchase.
But hey, Microsoft’s Japanese branch isn’t defeated! No sir! They released this bold statement in response to the lukewarm Xbox One launch…
“We have high expectations as this machine is loaded with graphics that will surely satisfy game players.”
Oh dear. Better luck next gen Microsoft.
Would a japanese hipster buy this just to say the have one? What about the Hardcore japanese gamer? All xboxes have had a niche following in japan. Would this time be any different?
Niche, sure, but Microsoft wants a dominant international presence, and basically ceding a major market to Sony is bad, especially when Sony is currently whipping your ass by a 3-to-1 ration in sales.
Xbox sells astonishingly poorly in Japan — the Xbox 360 typically never sold more than a couple hundred per week, even at it’s height. It’s a rock and a hard place situation — western electronics don’t sell in Japan, but it’s still a Microsoft product, so it’s not like hipsters are going to get behind it as an underdog.
If they’re ceding the Japanese market to anyone it’s Nintendo, not Sony. Nintendo is king in Japan both in home consoles (which sell poorly across the board over there) and portables.
nothing new for microsoft in the land of the rising sun. Pretty much the only thing that kept the 360 afloat in Japan was Idolmaster and various space shooters.
The Japanese don’t like foreign made consoles? WHAAAAA
Next you’ll tell me they have an underaged school girl fetish.
Why would we expect otherwise given the sales of the Xbox and Xbox 360 in Japan??
Regardless of what Microsoft wanted to accomplish with the Xbox One this time around, they still have a stigma around them that they’re a dudebro console for Halo and Call of Duty. They generally don’t make the kind of games that appeal to Japan, and rarely partner up with Japanese devs for multi-platforms like the Tales series that are huge over there.
This was very much expected. Not only has Microsoft consoles never sold well (or even halfway decently) in Japan, the home console market is pretty much dead in the land of the rising sun. Even Sony and Nintendo are struggling to sell home consoles in Japan, though the 3DS is doing very well over there and the Vita is doing decently. The people of Japan just don’t buy home consoles any more, and certainly not ones from Microsoft. Only portables thrive in Japan now.
Yeah, that’s pretty much been the trend for the last five years, but even by those standards, this is… pretty harsh.
I’m actually delighted. F**k Microsoft and f**k Sony. I was actually delighted with the news that they were releasing the next-gen consoles because it might mean better games for PC but these shitboxes are so underpowered that I’m convinced that Microsoft and Sony are actively blackmailing game developers to either make their PC ports look like crap (e.g. Watchdogs) or delay the pc version for a few months so that it’ll sell more consoles (e.g. Destiny). So both consoles can wither and die for all I care.
they are underpowered, but a good deal at 400. Not everyone is hardcore enough to drop 1200 on a high end gaming PC. Sony and MS arent blackmailing anyone, its all economics. GTA 5 cleared a billion in 3 days (console only, biggest entertainment gross in the shortest time of all time). Companies make games on systems to sell them and make a profit, and the console game market is much more profitable than the PC market because of piracy. Theres a little lesson, you salty PC gamer.
Japan don’t want no gaijin shit.
sony and nintendo dominate in japan, microsoft will never hold a candle to them