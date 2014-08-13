BioWare Has Announced Their Brand New Gritty IP, ‘Shadow Realms’

Today at Gamescom (which is kinda kicking E3’s ass this year) BioWare, the makers of Mass Effect and Dragon Age, officially unveiled their new IP, Shadow Realms. The game takes place in a gritty modern fantasy setting and will feature a players vs. dungeon master type set-up, in which you can either play as one of four heroes or the Shadow Lord who places the game’s traps and enemies. Oh, and the game’s episodic, which may just be emerging as somewhat of a trend.

You can check out a brief trailer for Shadow Realms below…

And here’s a few screens…

Interestingly, Shadow Realms is, thus far, a PC exclusive.

