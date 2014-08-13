BioWare Has Announced Their Brand New Gritty IP, ‘Shadow Realms’

#Video Games
08.13.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

Today at Gamescom (which is kinda kicking E3’s ass this year) BioWare, the makers of Mass Effect and Dragon Age, officially unveiled their new IP, Shadow Realms. The game takes place in a gritty modern fantasy setting and will feature a players vs. dungeon master type set-up, in which you can either play as one of four heroes or the Shadow Lord who places the game’s traps and enemies. Oh, and the game’s episodic, which may just be emerging as somewhat of a trend.

You can check out a brief trailer for Shadow Realms below…

And here’s a few screens…

Interestingly, Shadow Realms is, thus far, a PC exclusive.

Via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSBiowareGamescom 2014Shadow Realmsvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP