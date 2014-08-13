BioWare Has Announced Their Brand New Gritty IP, ‘Shadow Realms’

Today at Gamescom (which is kinda kicking E3’s ass this year) BioWare, the makers of Mass Effect and Dragon Age, officially unveiled their new IP, Shadow Realms. The game takes place in a gritty modern fantasy setting and will feature a players vs. dungeon master type set-up, in which you can either play as one of four heroes or the Shadow Lord who places the game’s traps and enemies. Oh, and the game’s episodic, which may just be emerging as somewhat of a trend.
Interestingly, Shadow Realms is, thus far, a PC exclusive.
I got a meh feeling from this.
Here’s a 4 minute long off-screen gameplay from Gamescom:
Now, the game is far from finished, but it looks boring as fuck in that gameplay video.
I really don’t get the appeal of episodic games.
“Play as one of four heroes or the Shadow Lord” immediately screams online-only to me, but being BioWare, I have hope that it isn’t.
I also have no idea how or why a game like this would be episodic. If it’s a rpg, wouldn’t the appeal be to sit down for long lengths of time and play?
I dunno — if you look at it from the D&D perspective, each episode can be kind of like a session in a larger campaign/narrative. That’s really what they’re going for with this one I think.
@Nate Birch The doctors are gone. EA has long washed out any vestiges of their original vision. Anyone who believes otherwise is welcome to their delusion, but there is nothing that will ever convince me to buy one of their games again.
And sure, they will use whatever excuse will sell the game, but you’re going to end up paying $75 for a $40 game.
BioWare is just a label EA puts on studios that do RPGs. This game is being made by BioWare Austin, which was formed in 2006. They made Star Wars: The Old Republic. The original BioWare is BioWare Edmonton and even that isn’t really the BioWare of old. Everybody from the Infinity Engine days is gone except David Gaider, to the best of my knowledge.
BioWare may well still put out some good games, but this isn’t the same company that made Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2, that company is long gone.
Man, I remember when people used to get mad at me for not liking BioWare enough.
You were ahead of your time, Nate, a pioneer.
*Hercules disappointed gif*
When I read about the 4 vs 1 game play I immediately hoped it would be a Wii U game with the dungeon master using the tablet to control the board.
Yes, just like the Penny Arcade comic: [penny-arcade.com]
Based on the graphics, I’m thinking it’s an MMO? Looks kind of generic for Bioware.