Sony Delivers ‘GTA V’ For PS4, ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ And ‘Uncharted 4’ In A Packed E3 Press Conference

Sony doesn’t quite have their back to the wall the way Microsoft and Nintendo do, but despite their leading position, their E3 2014 press conference was largely free of the ego and hubris the company has sometimes been guilty of.

Their message was simple — we’re have the best, most varied exclusives, and even non-exclusives will be best on our machine, and they mostly backed that up with an eclectic, impressive line-up of games.Hit the next pages for a recap of all the most important stuff that happened during Sony’s 2014 E3 Press Conference…