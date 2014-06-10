Sony Delivers ‘GTA V’ For PS4, ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ And ‘Uncharted 4’ In A Packed E3 Press Conference

Sony doesn’t quite have their back to the wall the way Microsoft and Nintendo do, but despite their leading position, their E3 2014 press conference was largely free of the ego and hubris the company has sometimes been guilty of.
Their message was simple — we’re have the best, most varied exclusives, and even non-exclusives will be best on our machine, and they mostly backed that up with an eclectic, impressive line-up of games.Hit the next pages for a recap of all the most important stuff that happened during Sony’s 2014 E3 Press Conference…
Sack puppy FTW.
I’m a little biased because Halo holds absolutely no interest for me, but yeah i thought Sony utterly blew Microsoft away. Again
I’ve been almost oblivious to the new gen systems so far but as soon as Uncharted 4 is out I’m sure I’ll end up with a PS4.
I’m with you. I don’t give two turds about next gen. But as soon as the new Uncharted comes out, I know I’ll be jonesin for it like a tweaker for the rock!
It looks so good…
God damnit Ubisoft, my emotions!
Did they show anything for the vita? I’m starting to regret buying it.
They mentioned it still exists, which was more than I was expecting.
They said there is something like 150 games in development, some games will have cross buy, Playstation Now will be available on the Vita as well. Nothing big or game changing though.
who was playing that cover on the last of us clip
I was wondering how they were going to try to justify the Batmobile being fully armed with guns.
Was that a Master Blaster fighter in MKX?
Heads-up: the headline says City where it should say Knight. With GTA V AND Arkham City in there, that headline is mighty unimpressive at a glance.
Anyway, THIS is how you E3! I don’t know why EA even bothered to show up with as little as they had to show. But Sony really killed, from the looks of it. That MGSV trailer was the shit. No Man’s Sky still looks way too good to be true, but I don’t mind that some overselling for the time being. The Order has finally got me interested now, too. But I might be more excited about Grim Fandango than any of it. Just a few days ago I made a comment somewhere lamenting that I wish this game was buyable new somewhere. Good stuff.
Whoops, thanks for the headline catch — brain tired from too much E3 news.
Yeah, EA’s press conference was just…weird. I think they wanted to send the message that EA’s future is bright and full of exciting games, but the actual take away was EA isn’t really ready for this generation and anything other than somewhat better looking sports games is waaaay down the pipe.
Yeah, Batman: Arkham Knight looks holy shitballs amazing.
Naughty Dog is saying that Uncharted trailer is in-engine and they are aiming for 60 FPS. Apparently Drake’s model there has over double the polygons as Joel did in The Last of Us. If anyone can get crazy power from a Sony machine it is Naughty Dog.
Yeah, if say, Ubisoft, had shown that trailer I’d just assume Nathan Drake would look maybe 25% that good in the final game, but Naughty Dog might pull it off.
@Nate Birch that isn’t even a joke.
That’s probably true now given Ubi’s track record. Watch_Dogs still looks really good, but not what they showed. ACIV, same.
But Naughty Dog… well, The Last Of Us… that sequence that they showed in E3 didn’t play out exactly the same, but it did get close. And even though it wasn’t 100% the demo, it was still amazing and ended up being the best game of the year and possibly the best game on the PS3 console. So… yeah…
I still trust in Naughty Dog.
Master Blaster in a fighting game. This might be the first Mortal Kombat I play since Ultimate MK 3.
Are the going to have some sort of balance thing in No Man’s Sky that keeps advanced players from showing up to newer player’s home planets and just nuking them from orbit (it’s the only way to be sure)?
Also…so, Batman is also Iron Man? It sure looks that way based on how they’ve made the suit like in the Arkham Knight trailer. Why doesn’t Bruce just build a jet-pack into the Bat Suit and be done with the Batmobile? Tony Stark ain’t need to fancy wheeled tank.
Yeah, this line up has gotten me pretty excited. Haven’t gone next gen yet (was waiting on the Division and not being poor), but seeing Uncharted and a couple of these other ones has gotten me. Can’t wait.
Nice to see some new locations in Arkham Knight. That looks to be Wayne Tower where the demo starts off, am I right?