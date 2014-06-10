Sony Delivers ‘GTA V’ For PS4, ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ And ‘Uncharted 4’ In A Packed E3 Press Conference

#Bloodborne #Batman: Arkham Knight #Video Games
06.10.14 4 years ago 22 Comments
Sony doesn’t quite have their back to the wall the way Microsoft and Nintendo do, but despite their leading position, their E3 2014 press conference was largely free of the ego and hubris the company has sometimes been guilty of.

Their message was simple — we’re have the best, most varied exclusives, and even non-exclusives will be best on our machine, and they mostly backed that up with an eclectic, impressive line-up of games.Hit the next pages for a recap of all the most important stuff that happened during Sony’s 2014 E3 Press Conference…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bloodborne#Batman: Arkham Knight#Video Games
TAGSAbzuBatman: Arkham KnightBloodbornedestinyE3 2014Grant Theft Auto VGTAVLittleBigPlanet 3Metal Gear Solid VMetal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Painmortal kombat xNo Man's Skyplaystation nowPS4SONYThe Last of UsThe Last of Us Remasteredthe order: 1886Uncharted 4Uncharted 4: A Thief's Endvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP