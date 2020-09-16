While Xbox was first to make an official announcement on the release date and pricing for its next-generation consoles — the Series X and smaller, cheaper digital-only Series S — which left gamers turning to PlayStation for details on the PS5.

On Wednesday, Sony hosted a PlayStation reveal event where they debuted some new games, like the new Harry Potter open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy, a first-look at Final Fantasy XVI, and extended gameplay from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. They also, finally, offered pricing and release details for the two PS5s.

The consoles will come out on November 12 in the United States (and other major international markets like Japan, Canada, and Mexico) and the main console will cost $499.99, while the digital only edition will cost $399.99. Pre-sale opportunities for the consoles will also open tomorrow, September 17.

Per Sony, #PlayStation5 pre-orders will be available starting TOMORROW at select retailers. pic.twitter.com/rwFAB5BNru — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 16, 2020

That puts the PS5 at the same price point as the Xbox Series X, while the digital only edition is $100 more than the digital only Series S, it isn’t a smaller console like Xbox and should have similar storage capacity, just without the Blu-Ray disc drive. That the PS5 costs the same as the Xbox Series X comes as a bit of a surprise, as there was speculation it could cost more, but it will certainly make for some difficult decisions for those trying to decide between the two next-generation consoles as they both will run right on $499 before tax.