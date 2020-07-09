Steve Young Filled Rookie QBs In On Their Ratings For ‘Madden NFL 21’

The weeks and months leading up to the start of a new NFL campaign feature a whole lot of news and notes getting put out into the universe for football fans to pour over before the season begins. Tucked away in all of this is something of a rite of passage: members of the upcoming season’s rookie class learning what their rating will be in the upcoming Madden game. It doesn’t always go over particularly well when a guy thinks he’s being slept on by the folks at EA Sports, but to help soften the blow this year that can come with delivering that news, Madden got some help.

In a new video, Hall of Fame signal caller Steve Young revealed some of the ratings for four members of this year’s rookie quarterback class: Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. While we don’t learn their overall ratings in the video, Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will enter this year’s game as a 73 overall, while Herbert, who went one pick later, enters as a 70.

"Dang! This is the guy you guys got!?" – @Tua@SteveYoungQB reveals #Madden21 Ratings to Rookie QBs pic.twitter.com/PLLH1Fh8XK — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 9, 2020

Madden NFL 21, which features Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the cover, hits current-generation consoles on August 28. The exact release date for the game on next-generation consoles is still unknown, but we do know the game will be available on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X a little later this year.