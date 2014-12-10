‘Sunset Overdrive’ Has Announced Its First Big, Ocean-Themed DLC Expansion

#Video Games
12.09.14 4 years ago

Already exhausted all that Sunset Overdrive has to offer? Well, Microsoft just announced that the game’s first big chunk of story-based DLC, entitled The Mystery of Mooil Rig. The DLC will take place on an offshore oil rig that looks suspiciously like a giant Tony Hawk Pro Skater stage. Hmmm!

The DLC will, of course, also include new weapons (including the rivet gun), new amps as well as a couple new moves that will make traversing watery areas easier. Check out Xbox Live director, Major Nelson, announcing the new DLC below…

Looks like some solid fun. Any Xbox One owners out there? How have you been liking Sunset Overdrive so far?

Via Eurogamer

