‘Sunset Overdrive’ Has Co-Op Multiplayer And It Looks Like A Party

I’m not an Xbox guy, I’ve never been an Xbox guy and I probably won’t buy an Xbox One, but maaan, Sunset Overdrive looks like maybe the best console game of 2014 (particularly now that half this year’s line-up has scampered off to 2015). Need another reason to be excited for Insomniac’s colorful, mutant-blasting funfest? Well, it turns out the game has co-op multiplayer!
At any time while playing Sunset Overdrive’s single-player mode, you can jump into Chaos Squad with up to eight other players. In Chaos Squad you play through a series of randomized challenges, which culminate in a final big tower defense-like challenge. Check out footage of Chaos Squad below…
Looks fun, although you can tone it down just a little voiceover guy — I already know your game is totally rad to the max, because, well, it looks totally rad to the max. No need for the rude dude narration.
Via Kotaku
God, I want this game inside me. What kind of offer did Microsoft have to give to get Insomniac away from Sony?
It would be much easier to decide which next gen console to purchase if Insomniac had stayed with Sony.
seriously, if Microsoft hadn’t gotten Insomniac away from Sony, I don’t think Microsoft would have a single shot in hell besides Halo in this generation so far. and that still stings. this game alone is tempting me so much right now
Saw some people talking about their experiences with this at E3, and they said it was a bit hard to control at times, especially while grinding rails. Still looks like messy fun,* though.
*just like your mom
For some reason this reminds me of Crazy Taxi.
It’s published/funded by Microsoft, so it’s a permanent exclusive, but if it’s a big success sequels will probably be up for grabs, since I think Insomniac owns the copyright.