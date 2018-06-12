‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Will Have Every Smash Bros. Character

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nintendo didn’t mess around during its E3 presentation. Aside from a few brief trailers and mentions of ports, such as the Fortnite port arriving on Switch today, its presentation was all about one game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Why Ultimate? Because it will feature every single character that’s ever been in a Smash Bros. game. Yes, even the third-party ones. Welcome back, Snake!

At root, it’s Smash. Nintendo isn’t really reinventing the wheel here, even if it is picking up the pace of the game to be more like Melee. It’ll also support a new GameCube controller designed explicitly for the game and its hardcore competitive scene. In fact, most of what Nintendo changed is entirely for competitive Smash, like choosing the arena before you choose your character and a string of minor tweaks to movesets and small changes to make gameplay a little clearer. The new character, Samus Aran’s dragon foe Ridley, is even something Smash fans have been spreading rumors about for more than a decade.

Of course, if you just want to boot up the game and settle once and for all whether Luigi really could beat Ryu in a fight (he totally can), that’ll also be on the table. This is still the casual cartoony button-masher if you want it to be. But if you get really into it, there’s a lot more to play. We’ll see just how much there is on Dec. 7.

(Via Nintendo)