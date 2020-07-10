We already got a bit of new SUPERHOT if you played the homage to the brilliant bullet time shooter in What The Golf, but now a true expansion to the title is on the way. The game’s Polish publisher announced on Thursday that SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete will drop in a matter of days, with more than 2 million free copies going to gamers who have already purchased the original.

SUPERHOT is a first person shooter where time only moves if your character moves, which makes it a fascinating strategy game with endless possibilities. The game’s story is a bit of a weird mix of computer simulation and mind-bending reality questioner, which is why calling an expansion “Mind Control Delete” absolutely makes sense here.

According to its developer, what was originally slated as DLC for the game has turned into a full-blown expansion, but if you’ve recently bought the original you’re going to get the new game for free when it’s released on July 16.

A brief video showing more slow-motion beat-em-up goodness had a very quick scroll of the details about how to get your copy of the expansion, which will drop on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC later in the month. The SUPERHOT Team also has an FAQ to help gamers figure out how to get their copies if they’ve bought the original. The Nintendo Switch version will apparently be released at a later date, which makes sense as the Switch version of the original just came out last year. Still, the company is offering a free PC version if you follow the instructions on the FAQ page. But either way, it means a whole lot more SUPERHOT is on the way. And for some, it will be a real steal.