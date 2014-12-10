‘Tekken 7’ Brings Its Best Fight (And Weird Cat Women) In New Trailers

12.10.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Oh, Tekken…

Unexpectedly, 2015 is shaping up to be the year of the fighting game – we’re getting both Mortal Kombat X and (hopefully) Street Fighter V next year, and you better believe Tekken isn’t going to be left behind. Tekken 7 was announced back in July, but now we have a full gameplay trailer for you, and the game is looking pretty impressive.

You can check out the trailer below…

Ultimately though, the thing that’s got most people talking is the announcement of new Tekken 7 character, Lucky Chloe

Chloe, a singing idol who dresses as a sexy kitty cat, has not been well-received by American fans who either feel she’s too wacky or, alternatively, too stereotypically Japanese. Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada was having none of complaining though, and responded to western fans on Twitter

“Hello small world. I’ll make muscular & skinhead character for you. Remember, I said we’ve more new characters and she is just ONE on them.”

Knowing this series, the muscular skinhead character for western audiences will end up having the lower body and legs of a duck or something. Never change, Tekken.

Via Hardcore Gamer & IGN

