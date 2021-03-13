Many of us have likely missed the chance to see Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on a big screen thanks to the pandemic. But the next best thing, of course, is to watch it on a Game Boy Advance.

The latest entry in the “experiencing cinema the way directors wanted” series is a homebrew project to put all of Nolan’s confusing thriller onto a Game Boy Advance cartridge and playing it on the 32-bit hardware that was first released in 2001.

As The Verge laid out, the project comes from YouTuber Bob Wulff, who said he was doing the project “out of spite” alone.

The video is actually a pretty good demo of both the finished result, but also how to do it if you wanted to replicate the project. Basically, Wulff turned the video of Tenet (all 2.5 hours of it) into a ROM download, similar to the game files that can be read by console emulators. When you use a GBA emulator, you can play the movie, though it is a bit temperamental, to say the least.

It took five GBA cartridges to get the full movie fully ready to go, but he did take the extra time to give them a bit of label art and everything. All in all, it’s a fun project to watch play out. Maybe a bit more enjoyable than actually trying to watch Tenet on that LCD screen, but that would be your choice if you were to put in the work to make it happen.

[via The Verge]