The Best ‘Resident Evil’ Game Of The Past Generation Is Getting A Surprise Sequel

Resident Evil 5 and 6 may have both fallen short of expectations, but Capcom did manage to deliver one genuinely top-notch RE game in recent years in Resident Evil: Revelations. The game, which originally came out for the 3DS and was later ported to last-gen consoles, was a surprisingly solid, satisfying fusion of modern action-heavy Resident Evil and it’s slower-paced, survival-horror past.

Despite it’s quality, Resident Evil: Revelations only sold decently, making a sequel far from a certainty, so I’m very happy to report that the existence of a sequel has leaked. Folks digging around the official Xbox site found this box art and a screenshot…

Hmmm, interesting. That screenshot could indicate the ship setting of the first Revelations is returning, although perhaps we could also be looking at a prison setting? Either way, the art style for this sequel looks to be similar to the original.

So far, only the Xbox 360 is confirmed, but there’s no way the game’s not coming out on multiple platforms. The big question is, will we see another 3DS version? The 3DS is where the Revelations sub-series started, and the platform the game sold the best on, but Capcom may not want to tie themselves to the limitations of a handheld any more.

Via Gaming Everything