The Best ‘Resident Evil’ Game Of The Past Generation Is Getting A Surprise Sequel

Resident Evil 5 and 6 may have both fallen short of expectations, but Capcom did manage to deliver one genuinely top-notch RE game in recent years in Resident Evil: Revelations. The game, which originally came out for the 3DS and was later ported to last-gen consoles, was a surprisingly solid, satisfying fusion of modern action-heavy Resident Evil and it’s slower-paced, survival-horror past.
Despite it’s quality, Resident Evil: Revelations only sold decently, making a sequel far from a certainty, so I’m very happy to report that the existence of a sequel has leaked. Folks digging around the official Xbox site found this box art and a screenshot…
Hmmm, interesting. That screenshot could indicate the ship setting of the first Revelations is returning, although perhaps we could also be looking at a prison setting? Either way, the art style for this sequel looks to be similar to the original.
So far, only the Xbox 360 is confirmed, but there’s no way the game’s not coming out on multiple platforms. The big question is, will we see another 3DS version? The 3DS is where the Revelations sub-series started, and the platform the game sold the best on, but Capcom may not want to tie themselves to the limitations of a handheld any more.
Sorry, couldn’t read you over the awesomeness of Silent HillS.
Revelations gets more credit than deserved. It’s like saying Star Wars Episode III is good because it’s the closest in quality to the original Star Wars. RE4 is still the perfect balance of horror and action.
thats from 2 gens ago.
Well yeah, it’s not better than RE4, but then not much is.
RE4 is one of my favorite games ever. I will never tire of playing it.
never played heard so-so things heard enemies were easy.
Resident Evil 6 would have been fantastic if it just stuck to game play used in the Leon and Ada campiagns. The monster designs were cool too.
Its just that half the game is a generic action shooter, and also a beat’em up for some reason.