The Countdown Is Over, Here’s Your ‘Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel!’ Launch Trailer

Well folks, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel! arrives today, and if you weren’t already planning to hit the game store after work, here’s a launch trailer to put you over the edge. Really, this trailer isn’t even fair — The Final Countdown would get me pumped to buy a re-release of Superman 64. Any trailer that uses a different song is making a dire mistake.

Check out the laser-packed trailer below…

Yup, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel definitely looks like this year’s best sci-fi shooter set on a moon.

Via Laughing Squid