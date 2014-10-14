The Countdown Is Over, Here’s Your ‘Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel!’ Launch Trailer

Well folks, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel! arrives today, and if you weren’t already planning to hit the game store after work, here’s a launch trailer to put you over the edge. Really, this trailer isn’t even fair — The Final Countdown would get me pumped to buy a re-release of Superman 64. Any trailer that uses a different song is making a dire mistake.
Check out the laser-packed trailer below…
Yup, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel definitely looks like this year’s best sci-fi shooter set on a moon.
Via Laughing Squid
[media2.giphy.com]
[media3.giphy.com]
[media3.giphy.com]
Your work here is noted. Noted and greatly appreciated.
@Essay Thank you sir. There is never a bad time for a GOB gif.
And if it turns out you were wrong and it was a bad time, it’s ok, there’s a gif for that.
[media.giphy.com]
Borderlands went and crapped all over Destiny. I like it.
Holy shit, the whips and lasers look amazing. I hadn’t really followed since people said it might be episodic like The Walking Dead, but time to check into this.
That’s a separate game from Telltale, “Tales from the Borderlands”.
Ah ok, thanks for the info. Knew I heard something like that somewhere.
I wish my PS3 was still alive. Any news about possibly putting it out on PS4/XBOne?