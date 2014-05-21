The Creator Of ‘Adventure Time’ Is Running An RPG Via Twitter

#Social Media #Adventure Time #Twitter
Senior Contributor
05.21.14

Pendleton Ward is an enormous D&D geek. In fact, Adventure Time springs from the fact that Ward and his friends don’t game as often as they’d like. But he does have time, apparently, to run a massive old-school RPG via a Twitter account.

Here’s how it works: Go to the Quest Attack Twitter, and fire off some commands. If Ward likes what he sees, he’ll draw the results. So far it’s been… amusing, with results like this:

Oh, did we mention you have to write it out “text adventure” style, as in “Use sword on gnome”? It’s that kind of game. Ward can “pause” the game whenever he feels like it, but users have to unpause to keep moving forward.

It’s an interesting social experiment, if nothing else, and Ward’s sense of humor is often a key attraction. So far, he’s riffed on inventory failure, enemy placement, and fart noises. Keep an eye on his Twitter, as we suspect much more hilarity is in the works. Especially since you can fart at will.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#Adventure Time#Twitter
TAGSADVENTURE TIMEPENDLETON WARDquest attackRPGsSocial MediaTwitter

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP