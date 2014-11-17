The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Video Game Is Looking Good In Leaked Screenshots

So, Telltale, the guys behind The Walking Dead games and The Wolf Among Us are working on a Game of Thrones title, which sounds like a match made in heaven. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen hide nor hair of the game since it was first announced – until now that is.
A collection of screenshots from Telltale’s Game of Thrones have leaked, showing off many of the series’ iconic characters. As you can see, Telltale is basing the characters on their TV show likenesses, and they’re using a somewhat more advanced, less cartoony engine than they used for Walking Dead or Wolf Among Us.
Check out the screenshots below…
Hmmm, nobody’s naked and/or gushing blood from a severed jugular in any of those shots, so I’m not sure how accurate to the source material it will be, but I’m optimistic.
They should make this “what If” style, let me play as Ned and see what happens if I don’t listen to my idiot wife Cat or if I put chains on that traitorous bitch Greyjoy.
Do not like this. Looks uninspired.
Hopefully it doesn’t shit the bed like the later episodes of Walking Dead season 2.
Wow, I really like that style. Don’t recognize most of these faces, though, so I guess you must play and mostly interact with characters that aren’t in the show? Sounds good.
I feel like they need to cartoonify the well-known characters just a touch more. They look a little out-of-place next to the ones that clearly weren’t modeled off recognizable actors.
Man too bad its a point and click, I’d much rather prefer an RPG.
