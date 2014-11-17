The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Video Game Is Looking Good In Leaked Screenshots

11.17.14

So, Telltale, the guys behind The Walking Dead games and The Wolf Among Us are working on a Game of Thrones title, which sounds like a match made in heaven. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen hide nor hair of the game since it was first announced – until now that is.

A collection of screenshots from Telltale’s Game of Thrones have leaked, showing off many of the series’ iconic characters. As you can see, Telltale is basing the characters on their TV show likenesses, and they’re using a somewhat more advanced, less cartoony engine than they used for Walking Dead or Wolf Among Us.

Check out the screenshots below…

Hmmm, nobody’s naked and/or gushing blood from a severed jugular in any of those shots, so I’m not sure how accurate to the source material it will be, but I’m optimistic.

Via Kotaku

