The Latest ‘Bayonetta 2’ Trailer Delivers All The Craziness And Crotch Shots You’d Expect

Late yesterday Nintendo released another Nintendo Direct entirely devoted to Bayonetta 2, which, believe it or not, is still a thing that’s coming to the Wii U! First off, here’s the full Nintendo Direct if you have a half hour to spare and want a pretty thorough rundown of what Bayonetta 2 is and how it plays…
And here’s the new trailer, which is…slightly nuts. It kind of feels like there’s a lot of spoilers in it, but I’m not sure, since I have no idea what’s going on. Check it out and see if you can follow along better than me…
Oh Platinum, never change. Bayonetta 2 is coming (wink wink) October 24th.
Wonder if it can move units. Sincerely, as amazing as it looks, can’t help but think this is one year late.
I love Platinum Games so much, their dedication to over the top ridiculousness is very admirable. What’s that, the going fad in the industry is gritty realism right now? Well, fuck that, we’re going to make our games as ludicrous and goofy as possible.
Sadly, their games have generally never sold well. It’s a weird conundrum where everybody loves Platinum’s games, they are almost universally praised, yet few people actually buy them. The first Bayonetta is, in my opinion, THE BEST spectacle fighter ever made, yet it did not sell well, hence why Bayonetta 2 was not going to be made until Nintendo stepped in and rescued it, and hence why it’s a Wii U exclusive.
Bayonetta 2 is looking even better than the first game and it deserves to sell a bajillion copies. Sadly, I highly doubt it will. I really really really hope I’m wrong. I want the game to be a huge success because Platinum deserve it. Also, selfishly, because I want a Bayonetta 3 and a Bayonetta 4 and…
Platinum has all the good guys from Capcom. I would be surprised if they could make a bad game.