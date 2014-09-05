The Latest ‘Bayonetta 2’ Trailer Delivers All The Craziness And Crotch Shots You’d Expect

Subtle.

Late yesterday Nintendo released another Nintendo Direct entirely devoted to Bayonetta 2, which, believe it or not, is still a thing that’s coming to the Wii U! First off, here’s the full Nintendo Direct if you have a half hour to spare and want a pretty thorough rundown of what Bayonetta 2 is and how it plays…

And here’s the new trailer, which is…slightly nuts. It kind of feels like there’s a lot of spoilers in it, but I’m not sure, since I have no idea what’s going on. Check it out and see if you can follow along better than me…

Oh Platinum, never change. Bayonetta 2 is coming (wink wink) October 24th.

Via GoNintendo here & here