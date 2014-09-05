The Latest ‘Bayonetta 2’ Trailer Delivers All The Craziness And Crotch Shots You’d Expect

#Video Games
09.05.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Subtle. 

Late yesterday Nintendo released another Nintendo Direct entirely devoted to Bayonetta 2, which, believe it or not, is still a thing that’s coming to the Wii U! First off, here’s the full Nintendo Direct if you have a half hour to spare and want a pretty thorough rundown of what Bayonetta 2 is and how it plays…

And here’s the new trailer, which is…slightly nuts. It kind of feels like there’s a lot of spoilers in it, but I’m not sure, since I have no idea what’s going on. Check it out and see if you can follow along better than me…

Oh Platinum, never change. Bayonetta 2 is coming (wink wink) October 24th.

Via GoNintendo here & here

