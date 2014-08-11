The Latest ‘Dead Island 2’ Trailer Drops Gouts Of Gore-Ridden Gameplay Footage

#Video Games
08.11.14 4 years ago

At this year’s E3 Dead Island 2 dropped a trailer that was fairly amusing, but short on gameplay footage (actually, it had none whatsoever). Well, a second trailer that actually shows what Dead Island 2 looks like hit today, and well, the game’s going to be just a wee bit violent.

Check out the carnage below…

Who knew the undead still had so much blood in them? Also, somebody might want to tell Dead Island publisher Deep Silver that Los Angeles isn’t located on an island.

Via CVG

