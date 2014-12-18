The Latest ‘Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor’ DLC Adds New Big Barfing Baddies

12.17.14 4 years ago

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor kind of came out of nowhere to become one of the best games of 2014, and now the already meaty adventure gets even bigger with the Lord of the Hunt DLC pack. The new pack adds all the stuff you want — new missions, new orc warchiefs and new enemies, like the massive, ogre-like graug that attacks opponents with waves of acidic vomit. Don’t recall reading about that little detail in The Hobbit.

You can check out a trailer for Lord of the Hunt below…

Will beheading orcs ever stop being fun? Answer – no, no it won’t.

Via Destructoid

