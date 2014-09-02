The New Nintendo 3DS Could Be A Glimpse At The Wii U’s Future

Late last week when I was on vacation enjoying some video game news radio silence, Nintendo sneakily announced a brand new 3DS model . Outside of Nintendo dedicated sites, the response was mostly a predictable eye-roll and wanking motion — Nintendo was releasing yet another version of the 3DS? Whatever. Of course nobody particularly complains about Apple and Samsung’s unending parade of new models. If anything, people should criticize Nintendo for not iterating on their handheld hardware enough.

The New Nintendo 3DS (that’s literally the machine’s name) is essentially this generation’s DSi or Game Boy Color. It adds just enough fresh features (a new camera nub, a 3D screen that can be viewed a greater range of angles, rad multicolored face buttons) that it isn’t quite a 3DS, but it’s not a full successor either. Unlike the DSi, the New 3DS also features significantly beefed up internal hardware — rumor has it the handheld’s clockspeed is triple that of a regular 3DS and its RAM is doubled.

Nintendo let slip the reason for this increase in processing power when they revealed the New 3DS’ first exclusive title will be a handheld port of the Wii’s Xenoblade Chronicles. Before its release, the 3DS was rumored to be around as powerful as the Wii, but we’ve seen little evidence of that since. The island from Wii Sports Resort was replicated fairly accurately in the 3DS’ Pilotwings Resort, but aside from that, Wii-level experiences have been nearly nonexistent on the 3DS. This boost in power will let Nintendo tap into the Wii’s rather deep well of underappreciated core titles — I’d be shocked if the Wii’s other major overlooked RPG, The Last Story, doesn’t come to the New 3DS, and hey, Nintendo could easily tweak Metroid: Other M a bit and give Nintendo fans that portable Metroid they’ve been crying out for. Also, portable Mario Galaxy. There are a lot of possibilities.

Your portable worlds are about to get a lot bigger.

Ultimately though, the most interesting aspect of the New 3DS may be its name. It’s pretty much the consensus opinion at this point that Nintendo stumbled badly with the naming of the 3DS and Wii U. High-ranking ex-Nintendo employees admit as such. Nintendo went for Apple-style cutesiness instead of clarity, and the result has been a massive, profit-destroying quagmire of confusion.