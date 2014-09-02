The New Nintendo 3DS Could Be A Glimpse At The Wii U’s Future

The New Nintendo 3DS (that’s literally the machine’s name) is essentially this generation’s DSi or Game Boy Color. It adds just enough fresh features (a new camera nub, a 3D screen that can be viewed a greater range of angles, rad multicolored face buttons) that it isn’t quite a 3DS, but it’s not a full successor either. Unlike the DSi, the New 3DS also features significantly beefed up internal hardware — rumor has it the handheld’s clockspeed is triple that of a regular 3DS and its RAM is doubled.
Nintendo let slip the reason for this increase in processing power when they revealed the New 3DS’ first exclusive title will be a handheld port of the Wii’s Xenoblade Chronicles. Before its release, the 3DS was rumored to be around as powerful as the Wii, but we’ve seen little evidence of that since. The island from Wii Sports Resort was replicated fairly accurately in the 3DS’ Pilotwings Resort, but aside from that, Wii-level experiences have been nearly nonexistent on the 3DS. This boost in power will let Nintendo tap into the Wii’s rather deep well of underappreciated core titles — I’d be shocked if the Wii’s other major overlooked RPG, The Last Story, doesn’t come to the New 3DS, and hey, Nintendo could easily tweak Metroid: Other M a bit and give Nintendo fans that portable Metroid they’ve been crying out for. Also, portable Mario Galaxy. There are a lot of possibilities.
Your portable worlds are about to get a lot bigger.
Ultimately though, the most interesting aspect of the New 3DS may be its name. It’s pretty much the consensus opinion at this point that Nintendo stumbled badly with the naming of the 3DS and Wii U. High-ranking ex-Nintendo employees admit as such. Nintendo went for Apple-style cutesiness instead of clarity, and the result has been a massive, profit-destroying quagmire of confusion.
MARVEL PRESENTS THE ALL NEW WII U NOW!
Instead of the name 3DS, they should have went with DS Advance. It worked with the GBA and its 80+ million sold in its short lifespan. Also the fact it looked more different than the old GBs.
I am very curious to see how the New 3DS will play out. The splintering of the software base seems like a terrible idea, which is probably a bad omen for us consumers, but it could be an interesting trend if it works.
Yeah, but the 40 million than have already bought a 3DS isn’t who they care about — it’s the 110 million who haven’t yet because they don’t even know it’s a new system.
Forsaking the smaller loyal market for the larger untapped market, that sounds familiar.
Say “New Wii U” out loud. At best, you sound like a little kid imitating a fire truck.
And what’s wrong with imitating fire trucks? I have a feeling they may also drop the “U” and just go with New Wii.
New Wii U…. Killer Tofu!
@Kerouac Thank you. You have made my day. The Beets!
+2 Kerouac
For a chance at some of those sweet sweet underappreciated Wii games I’d be willing to upgrade my 3DS
Sounds like your making this up. Not once have I ever heard anyone in a game store mistaking buy a 3ds game for a DS. Twisting facts to suit theories. Nintendo won’t do this with Wii U for a couple of reasons. A. They are too busy developing Wii U games on the current hardware to spare resource on new hardware. B. They can’t just stick any old hardware in. It’d have to work with existing games so costly R and D is required. C. they’re only struggle is third party support, who are no doubt more concerned with the architecture rather than horsepower. They couldn’t just change that because of numerous reasons. Deals with suppliers, the aforementioned r and d costs. Existing support and backwards compatibility. If they simply upgrade their current architecture, it doesn’t change their third party problem as those devs don’t want to branch their code.
On 3ds it is possible because in this space they have no competition except from iOS gamers. Who are willing to pay through the nose for hardware, but don’t want to pay all that much for software.
I have personally had over a dozen conversations with my 7 year old son who came sprinting through Game Stop with a 3DS game in hand wanting to buy it for his DS. It’s not an issue now as we’ve upgraded him to a 3DS but for a long time stores insisted on pretty freely mixing the limited number of 3DS games in with DS games, just adding to the confusion. Kids buy these things and generally ignore inconvenient details when they get excited about the shiny new game on the shelf in the same size box, in the same section, with a “DS” on the cover.
Does the name Homophones mean any sense to y’all NINTENDO NEW (MEANS) ( NEXT NEW) as NINTENDO NEXT NEW 3DS