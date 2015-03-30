Here Are The Most Evil Acts Players Have Committed In ‘The Sims’

#Reddit
News & Culture Writer
03.30.15 10 Comments
best worst things done in the sims

Electronic Arts

If there’s anything the past 15 years of The Sims has taught us, it’s that we can sometimes be sick, sadistic murders of otherwise unreal video game characters. Even the folks at Electronic Arts have celebrated this with commercials identifying the potential murdery goodness of new features in The Sims 4. Of course, a recent Ask Reddit forum dedicated to the issue blew up with responses.

The questioner specifically asked, “What is the worst thing you’ve ever done in The Sims series?” The answers were, well, Jesus-Christ-on-a-crutch…

Not everyone who plays The Sims endeavors to kill computer characters or theirs. They were just mean:

I made a house filled with swimming pools so that everything was on an island.

With all of the constant swimming to eat, sleep, pee, play basketball, etc not to mention constantly changing from clothes to swimsuit and back, my sims spent their lives in perpetual exhaustion.

They were also genuinely funny, especially when the game’s automated moments conflicted with individual gameplay:

My greaser jock type turned out to be a sensitive artsy type, never leaving home and working on masterpieces. One day, a thief broke in, and they got into a fight; though my guy got his ass kicked, the thief ran.

A few days later, I was looking through his relationships, and there was a lady that didn’t like him; no idea why, just they were angry at one another. So I called her up.

They turned out to have a lot in common and got along really well, well enough that she was moving in a few days later.

Career: burglar. That bitch.

Whenever murder isn’t involved, it’s almost always sex. Lots and lots of simulated sex. Maybe too much sex:

I had my Sim impregnate every female (adult) Sim in the game. He had a bunch of kids he never visited.

All the men hated him, and the women eventually hated him because he was constantly cheating. Whenever the younger female Sims became “of age,” my Sim would impregnate them, too.

After a few generations, the entire town was full of half-siblings, which made them not want to mate together. They slowly died.

One response was even uncomfortably close to real life:

I briefly fell asleep while playing and when i awoke, cps had taken the child away while the parents were gaming.

Let’s face it, though. The best worst answers all involved murdering sims. Some were still about sex:

I recently found out you can kill old sims by overexertion in the sims 4. My sim is going around town fucking all the old people to death and once death shows up she proceeds to make friends with him. I’m counting up graves until my sim can bang death.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit
TAGSelectronic artsit's just a gamepeople are terribleREDDITTHE SIMS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP