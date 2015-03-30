Here Are The Most Evil Acts Players Have Committed In ‘The Sims’

Electronic Arts

If there’s anything the past 15 years of The Sims has taught us, it’s that we can sometimes be sick, sadistic murders of otherwise unreal video game characters. Even the folks at Electronic Arts have celebrated this with commercials identifying the potential murdery goodness of new features in The Sims 4. Of course, a recent Ask Reddit forum dedicated to the issue blew up with responses.

The questioner specifically asked, “What is the worst thing you’ve ever done in The Sims series?” The answers were, well, Jesus-Christ-on-a-crutch…

Not everyone who plays The Sims endeavors to kill computer characters or theirs. They were just mean:

I made a house filled with swimming pools so that everything was on an island. With all of the constant swimming to eat, sleep, pee, play basketball, etc not to mention constantly changing from clothes to swimsuit and back, my sims spent their lives in perpetual exhaustion.

They were also genuinely funny, especially when the game’s automated moments conflicted with individual gameplay:

My greaser jock type turned out to be a sensitive artsy type, never leaving home and working on masterpieces. One day, a thief broke in, and they got into a fight; though my guy got his ass kicked, the thief ran. A few days later, I was looking through his relationships, and there was a lady that didn’t like him; no idea why, just they were angry at one another. So I called her up. They turned out to have a lot in common and got along really well, well enough that she was moving in a few days later. Career: burglar. That bitch.

Whenever murder isn’t involved, it’s almost always sex. Lots and lots of simulated sex. Maybe too much sex:

I had my Sim impregnate every female (adult) Sim in the game. He had a bunch of kids he never visited. All the men hated him, and the women eventually hated him because he was constantly cheating. Whenever the younger female Sims became “of age,” my Sim would impregnate them, too. After a few generations, the entire town was full of half-siblings, which made them not want to mate together. They slowly died.

One response was even uncomfortably close to real life:

I briefly fell asleep while playing and when i awoke, cps had taken the child away while the parents were gaming.

Let’s face it, though. The best worst answers all involved murdering sims. Some were still about sex: