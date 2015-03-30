Here Are The Most Evil Acts Players Have Committed In ‘The Sims’

If there’s anything the past 15 years of The Sims has taught us, it’s that we can sometimes be sick, sadistic murders of otherwise unreal video game characters. Even the folks at Electronic Arts have celebrated this with commercials identifying the potential murdery goodness of new features in The Sims 4. Of course, a recent Ask Reddit forum dedicated to the issue blew up with responses.
The questioner specifically asked, “What is the worst thing you’ve ever done in The Sims series?” The answers were, well, Jesus-Christ-on-a-crutch…
Not everyone who plays The Sims endeavors to kill computer characters or theirs. They were just mean:
I made a house filled with swimming pools so that everything was on an island.
With all of the constant swimming to eat, sleep, pee, play basketball, etc not to mention constantly changing from clothes to swimsuit and back, my sims spent their lives in perpetual exhaustion.
They were also genuinely funny, especially when the game’s automated moments conflicted with individual gameplay:
My greaser jock type turned out to be a sensitive artsy type, never leaving home and working on masterpieces. One day, a thief broke in, and they got into a fight; though my guy got his ass kicked, the thief ran.
A few days later, I was looking through his relationships, and there was a lady that didn’t like him; no idea why, just they were angry at one another. So I called her up.
They turned out to have a lot in common and got along really well, well enough that she was moving in a few days later.
Career: burglar. That bitch.
Whenever murder isn’t involved, it’s almost always sex. Lots and lots of simulated sex. Maybe too much sex:
I had my Sim impregnate every female (adult) Sim in the game. He had a bunch of kids he never visited.
All the men hated him, and the women eventually hated him because he was constantly cheating. Whenever the younger female Sims became “of age,” my Sim would impregnate them, too.
After a few generations, the entire town was full of half-siblings, which made them not want to mate together. They slowly died.
One response was even uncomfortably close to real life:
I briefly fell asleep while playing and when i awoke, cps had taken the child away while the parents were gaming.
Let’s face it, though. The best worst answers all involved murdering sims. Some were still about sex:
I recently found out you can kill old sims by overexertion in the sims 4. My sim is going around town fucking all the old people to death and once death shows up she proceeds to make friends with him. I’m counting up graves until my sim can bang death.
The one that was linked to sounded like it was being played by Ramsey Bolton. Made himself a digital Reek!
I’m currently playing through Sims 4 as an evil sim with an aspiration for being a criminal mastermind. So he basically spends all his time working out, then fighting someone at the gym. One of the tasks for being a criminal mastermind is witnessing a death, which is more difficult than it sounds. He’s successfully woohooed an older woman to death, but he fell asleep and wouldn’t get out of bed in time to officially witness it. So she died for nothing.
I’m laughing my ass reading these. Mine is pedestrian compared to these. In the first Sims game you could put a lot of people in the house I think over ten, so you make a tiny house and fill it up but don’t give anyone the cooking skill. It doesn’t take long before someone starts cooking and starts a fire. Because the house is so tiny as soon as one person catches fire it doesn’t take long for him to spread the fire to everyone else, before long everyone is on dancing on fire. It’s hilarious.