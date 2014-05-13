The Xbox One Dumps The Kinect

The Kinect is fairly integral to the Xbox One, to hear Microsoft tell it. It helps control all the TV features, it’s how you turn the console off and on, it’s the future of gesture control. And now it’s just been taken to a nice coffee shop where the Xbox One has told it that it just feels life is pulling them in different directions, and maybe they shouldn’t be bundled together.
Yep, the Kinect is becoming optional, starting June 9th. The funny part is how Microsoft, in the official announcement, plays it off as “offering more choices”:
We’ve heard that you want more choices from Xbox One. You want a wide variety of options in your games and entertainment experiences and you also want options in your hardware selection. To be clear, as we introduce this new Xbox One console option, Kinect remains an important part of our vision. Many of you are using Kinect for Xbox One every day. In fact, more than 80 percent of you are actively using Kinect, with an average of 120 voice commands per month on each console.
To be honest, I didn’t see this coming so soon. The Kinect being punted out of the bundle was an inevitability; as cost pressures come to bear on consoles, console manufacturers inevitably look for stuff to pull out of the box.
However, the plan for the Xbox One was always that it was going to be the next-generation TV control box: You would talk or wave at your TV to change channels, find content, even turn the freakin’ thing on. Take out the Kinect and, well, most of that goes out the window.
It’s especially odd because the Xbox One may be coming in second, but it’s still doing shockingly well. Both the PS4 and the Xbox One are selling well outside even the insane speculation of fanboys. Yeah, the PS4 may have moved seven million units in less than six months, but the Xbox One moved five million. They’ve both lapped the PS3 and Xbox 360 by orders of magnitude; in raw sales, Microsoft can make a fairly cogent argument that there’s a market for their Grand Vision Of The Unified Living Room.
Except… a hint lies in the press release. Tracking the use of vocal commands and gestures seems to indicate Microsoft has data that said Grand Vision isn’t coming together. Microsoft has been notoriously tight-lipped about the adoption of those TV features. But if they’re cutting out the Kinect, we might consider that a rather large hint.
Another rather huge change is coming to the Xbox Live Gold subscription. You no longer need it to use Netflix, YouTube or other “entertainment” apps.
Yeah, they finally caved.
Where did you hear this?
“Users average 120 voice commands per month…and 50,000 other words that we’re totally not listening to and 3 sex acts that we totally didn’t see either.”
Does this mean that for those of us who bought it with the kinect, we can finally trade in the kinect?
“Let us remind you that we know what you’re saying to your Xbox and how often” This does not make me want to buy an Xbox, guys.
I’ve said it before, a mandatory always-on Kinect means the Microsoft monitoring department has seen more dong than a free clinic after a used car-salesman convention.
This means the Xbox One is now less expensive in Canada than the PS4 (Microsoft maintains American pricing in Canada, while Sony recently slapped an extra 50 on the PS4’s price do to the dropping Canadian dollar).
Well we all knew that this console battle would be settled in Canada, the cradle of video game life
FYI, the Kinect-less Xbox One will cost $399–I might actually buy one now.
The kinect honestly is wort it, I have never once used it for games, but being a lazy person i can turn on my xbox, go to netflix, and pick what I want to watch without moving, which is nice.
game consoles. lol. yeah i have one of those too, it’s called a pc. you folks will literally buy anything.
You mean like the Steam Box?
You guys are still working on that backwards compatability right? My 360’s DVD drive is eating itself and I’m in the market for a new console. I would love to jump into the XBox One pool but I’d really like to be able to play the dozens of games I already own. Currently leaning toward buying a pre-owned to get me through the next few months to see what happens.
I know it’s difficult from a technical perspective, but i’m still surprised one of the big boys didn’t put backwards compatibility in. Whoever did that would have won this generation’s “console war” hands down. Huge built in libraries on launch day and a strong barrier to your current users jumping ship.
I got a pre-owned back in Feb. for this very reason. I’m not a fan of the kinect and wanted to wait a yearish to give them a chance to change / take-out / fix whatever needed it.
Sony’s working on it in a fashion with PS Now, don’t know about Microsoft. I agree it was an odd choice to not bother with backwards compatibility, it certainly would make upgrading a less jarring prospect for people
I love the “To be clear…” part. Even when they are backing off the Kinect requirement, they still get all defensive about how “THIS WAS TOTALLY NECESSARY AND YOU TOTALLY USE IT, DON’T PRETEND YOU DON’T!”
Also love the slight hints of being able to hear every single command you give to the Kinect. You think they included things in the count like “XBox, go **** yourself”?
I like how they say even though they are dumping the kinect, it still is seeing a lot of action by users. It’s kind of a “no shit” moment right? Like the only way you can get an XBox One is with kinect? Correct me if I’m wrong
Hey anyone know if the PS4 is going to play PS3 discs? My PS3 was recently stolen and since I don’t plan on taking all my PS3 games to the landfill, I was wondering if I should buy another PS3 or not?
As much as the price drop is tempting, I seriously hate this. If Microsoft had the balls to see their original vision through from the get go, it would hands-down be the console with the brightest future (i say future, and not best outright, because as we know now there are a bunch of kinks that need working out).
Microsoft had a lot of forward thinking with this console, all-digital future, taking your games with you anywhere in the cloud, sharing games with friends and family for free, a fully-supported kinect that developers would actually utilize since it came with every box…
But they literally reversed their stance on every single one of those, because the vocal minority that is the whiny internet collective was too narrow-sighted to see past the end of the controller in their hands.
This console seriously keeps gets worse and worse, and its sad.
I disagree, I think if they’d stuck to their guns they’d be less relevant than the Wii U. The Xbox One as announced as a game console for people who don’t like video games and a TV box for people who don’t watch TV. The technology was undeniably impressive, but recent history is littered with devices full of impressive technology that tried to force consumers to do things their way.
“I think if they’d stuck to their guns they’d be less relevant than the Wii U.”
That, at the very best, is an egregious exaggeration, and you know it.
“The Xbox One as announced as a game console for people who don’t like video games…”
No, it really wasn’t. Just cause the very first reveal showed the OTHER tricks they had up their sleeves besides video games, doesn’t mean it was ‘for people who don’t like video games.’ What an absurd statement. The XBOX division at MS is massive, with very large, specialized groups working on all different aspects. This was not a zero-sum scenario. It could have, and was going to, have both great games and forward-looking tech that accompanied both those games and the living room experience at large.
” The technology was undeniably impressive,”
It sure was going to be.
“but recent history is littered with devices full of impressive technology that tried to force consumers to do things their way.”
History also has a few devices that changed they way people consumed media altogether. See: iPod, iPhone, iPad, and streaming boxes (just in recent, modern history). Whether the original vision of the XB1 would have fit in there is a question that will sadly never be answered. Or actually, probably will be….8-10 years from now.