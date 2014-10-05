There’s A Very Small ‘Blade Runner’ Reference Hidden Throughout ‘Alien: Isolation’

This is a nice little nod to the legacy of Ridley Scott from Alien: Isolation. Featured throughout the game are tiny little references to the film Blade Runner, something you might have the time to find if you’re not having your face chomped off by a murderous xenomorph:
The tiny origami unicorns are the handiwork of Gaff, the mysterious character played by Edward James Olmos in Blade Runner, and carried a lot of thematic weight in the film. Here, not so much, but it’s cool to see the little details come out.
One thing this clip brings to mind though is the filmography of Ridley Scott. Ian from Eurogamer points out that Prometheus is Scott’s worst and I have to completely disagree. If we’re going worst for Ridley Scott, you’ve got to pick A Good Year. Go ahead and watch that for Alien references.
(Via Eurogamer / Kotaku)
Ridley Scott’s worst? Have you forgotten about “White Squall?” Wait…maybe you have…and if so, congratulations
Boat on the ocean action sequences? White Squall. NO boat on the ocean action sequences? A Good Year. A Good Year is worse.
See I was going with White Squall being decent enough due to the reasons @NerdEyeBlind stated. I don’t like it, but I wasn’t going to paint it as worst.
Hey, I sort of liked A Good Year. How can you dislike a movie that features full ass shots from both Abbie Cornish and Marion Cotillard?
PROMETHEUS IS GREAT AND YOU CAN ALL SUCK A DICK