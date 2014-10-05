There’s A Very Small ‘Blade Runner’ Reference Hidden Throughout ‘Alien: Isolation’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This is a nice little nod to the legacy of Ridley Scott from Alien: Isolation. Featured throughout the game are tiny little references to the film Blade Runner, something you might have the time to find if you’re not having your face chomped off by a murderous xenomorph:

The tiny origami unicorns are the handiwork of Gaff, the mysterious character played by Edward James Olmos in Blade Runner, and carried a lot of thematic weight in the film. Here, not so much, but it’s cool to see the little details come out.

One thing this clip brings to mind though is the filmography of Ridley Scott. Ian from Eurogamer points out that Prometheus is Scott’s worst and I have to completely disagree. If we’re going worst for Ridley Scott, you’ve got to pick A Good Year. Go ahead and watch that for Alien references.

(Via Eurogamer / Kotaku)