Ubisoft Tries To Explain The Hidden ‘Watch Dogs’ Graphics Files, But Just Digs Themselves Deeper

Poor Aiden is confused as anyone at this point.
As we reported a couple days ago, clever modders have discovered a series of hidden files in the PC version of Watch Dogs that turn on a variety of fancy graphics effects that essentially make the game look like it did when it was first unveiled in 2012.
Had Watch Dogs been intentionally hobbled for some dark, shadowy reason? Certainly seems that way, but in a statement released today Ubisoft claims it’s simply not the case! Here’s their explanation…
“We test and optimize our games for each platform on which they’re released, striving for the best possible quality. The PC version does indeed contain some old, unused render settings that were deactivated for a variety of reasons, including possible impacts on visual fidelity, stability, performance and overall gameplay quality. Modders are usually creative and passionate players, and while we appreciate their enthusiasm, the mod in question (which uses those old settings) subjectively enhances the game’s visual fidelity in certain situations but also can have various negative impacts. Those could range from performance issues, to difficulty in reading the environment in order to appreciate the gameplay, to potentially making the game less enjoyable or even unstable.”
So, they were just protecting us from performance issues! Except, according to the vast majority of people who have tried the “2012 graphics” mod, it doesn’t hurt performance at all. Some have even reported improved performance. Also, if Ubisoft was just concerned with performance, why not let folks with super high-end computers turn on the supposedly taxing 2012-era effects?
Do you honestly think the players who’ve already managed to pull apart your game to find your dirty little secrets are going to be fooled by such a transparent load of merde? Come on, Ubisoft.
Via Kotaku
Says the people that probably have beast machines anyway.
They probably did it to lower the minimum requirements and make the game more appealing to a wider market. Now, why the options weren’t available in the ol’ Video Settings tab? That’s the real question.
Pretty sure this is the new way to “keep up” with the console war.
You don’t want the consoles to look like shit, especially the less than a year old ones, compared to what a guy on a $600 PC can do. Which is the scenario with PS4 and Xbox One. Brand new and obsolete out of the box compared to a PC visually, mostly because we’re stuck with 1080p and a PC’s been able to go way beyond that on cheap hardware for a very long time.
Kind of a shame that companies are dumbing down their PC products in order to not shame the work of their console teams.
Uh, I’m pretty sure the PS4 has SUPERCHARGED PC ARCHITECTURE so your argument is just flat-out GARBAGE. Jeez, read a press release some time!!!
More likely the last-gen consoles are to blame. They wanted everyone to have the same experience with the game, which is a result of limited capabilities of PS3/360 compared to next-gen/PC.
Sorry but anything UBI says is utter shit. Why do you need to optimize the experience for PC users? My rig can handle the mod with ease. But now they drop an official patch that made the game lag. Way to go UBI
So, what exactly is the accusation here? That they intentionally made the PC version of the game look poorer than it could’ve looked, for no reason?
Sounds like it. And they also didn’t really have a good reason to, as, though they claim the setting create performance issues, no one who has unlocked these settings have reported any actual issue.
So are they incompetent or insane?
Can’t it be both?
1) “The PC version does indeed contain some old, unused render settings that were deactivated for a variety of reasons, including possible impacts on visual fidelity, stability, performance and overall gameplay quality”
Wouldn’t allowing those setting to be tweaked by the user of the PC would simply have avoided this? Most games these days have the games check your hardware and automatically ‘recommend’ settings based on your PC.
2) “impacts on visual fidelity” Do they know what that word even means? How could /better/ graphics impact visual fidelity? Fidelity to what? Watchdogs looking like a video-game?
3) ” the mod in question … subjectively enhances the game’s visual fidelity in certain situations” I answered my own question, since you can only improve fidelity, not ‘enhance’ it. Also, how can fidelity be subjective when its source of comparison is reality?
I’d really like to know the real reason. I’m assuming it’s just so that the PC version didn’t visually outshine the PS4 and XBOX One versions to the point that it garnered complaints from console owners?
The EAing of Ubisoft makes me a sad panda. I used to love Ubisoft, but it’s getting harder and harder to back them.