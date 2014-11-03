‘WWE 2K15’ Will Let Photoshop Phanatics Make The Craziest User-Created Characters Yet

Wow, the new CAW can make a pretty passable Jeff Hardy.

Ah, create-a-wrestler, the heart and soul of any good pro-graps video game. Each year we hear new boasts about how the latest create-a-wrestler will give you unprecedented freedom to realize your horrifying, childish dreams, but it seems like WWE 2K15 is really backing the talk up. Do you have pirated copy of Photoshop (it’s okay, we all do)? Do you understand how transparencies work in a basic sort of way? Well then, you can now create create whatever image you want, upload it into WWE 2K15’s Superstar Studio and slap it on your latest unfortunate creation.

So yes, get ready for things to get weird. WWE is about to become a gender-swapped, My Little Pony-melded, dick covered wasteland. I can’t wait. Check out a walkthrough of how the new Superstar Studio works below…

“Guys, we can’t wait to see what you guys create when…OHHHH GOD. OHHH NO. WHAT HAVE WE ENABLED?”