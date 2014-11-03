‘WWE 2K15’ Will Let Photoshop Phanatics Make The Craziest User-Created Characters Yet

Wow, the new CAW can make a pretty passable Jeff Hardy.
Ah, create-a-wrestler, the heart and soul of any good pro-graps video game. Each year we hear new boasts about how the latest create-a-wrestler will give you unprecedented freedom to realize your horrifying, childish dreams, but it seems like WWE 2K15 is really backing the talk up. Do you have pirated copy of Photoshop (it’s okay, we all do)? Do you understand how transparencies work in a basic sort of way? Well then, you can now create create whatever image you want, upload it into WWE 2K15’s Superstar Studio and slap it on your latest unfortunate creation.
So yes, get ready for things to get weird. WWE is about to become a gender-swapped, My Little Pony-melded, dick covered wasteland. I can’t wait. Check out a walkthrough of how the new Superstar Studio works below…
“Guys, we can’t wait to see what you guys create when…OHHHH GOD. OHHH NO. WHAT HAVE WE ENABLED?”
I am actually intrigued to see what the men’s roster is going to look like when someone makes the female version of all of them.
Also, I hope the face scanning thing is easier to use than EA’s last generation.
Considering AJ, Brie, Nikki, and Emma’s attitudes, apparently WWE’s way ahead of ‘ya.
lmao +1 @Johnny Slider
now If only they hadn’t taken away most of the create an entrances, create a finisher, create a story, custom music, filled the roster with clones, and given us a whole five NXT people 2 of whom are on the main roster since about May/June, and locked the rest of the Legends and a whole 4 more NXT people behind DLC that not part of the season pass, other wise the game isn’t bad on PS3/360
If you want the goods, pony up and buy a current generation system. Holding back features is nothing new, and honestly, 2K is fulfilling their obligation to help sell new consoles. THQ did the same thing to the XBox/PS2 versions when 360/PS3 were released. Pretty much every annual release game does the same thing, too; it’s not just wrestling games.
It wouldn’t really have bothered me if they had even mentioned that the stuff was missing in any interviews or press for the game, but they didn’t so those of us who can’t afford next gen got a game with things removed from the previous years without a warning.
I feel like had they warned people that so many features had been taken out, a lot of people would have skipped it and stuck with 2K14. Have they closed the servers for 2K14 yet? If not, fill your roster with as much creator made stuff as you can muster and enjoy it until you go nextgen.
This is impressive!
I’m going crazy with something that has never been seen in the WWE universe before.
Orton with pants.
I’m guessing that would crash the game — I wouldn’t risk it.
Why does R-Truth love brains?
Because they’re not scary like spiders.
Good stuff.