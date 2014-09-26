You Can Ride Epona In ‘Hyrule Warriors’ But You’ll Have To Pony Up Extra Dough To Do So

Nintendo’s wacky Zelda/Dynasty Warriors mashup, Hyrule Warriors, hits stores today, and Nintendo is already talking DLC. Oh Nintendo, you used to be so pure, so unblemished, but I guess nobody’s immune from the DLC bug.

The Master Quest Pack arrives October 16th and will feature new costumes, scenarios and yes, the ability to climb aboard Link’s trusty steed Epona and rampage across the battlefield. Here’s Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma describing the Epona experience…

“I already had a chance to try out Epona in the game. By riding Epona, I was able to blow hoards of enemies away and gallop swiftly through the fields, and I had a lot of fun trying out this re-imagined version of her in Hyrule Warriors. In the Zelda series, players never had a chance to tackle bosses by galloping around them with Epona like in Hyrule Warriors, so I hope fans will enjoy playing as Zelda characters in a game with a different type of action than you typically find in the original series.”

Oh, and hey, here’s the Hyrule Warriors launch trailer…

So, any Zelda fans out there planning to give this new twist on the series a try?

