5 Games You Want This Week (Mar. 9th – 15th): Yoshi's Dark Ascension

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…

This Week’s Platformer

Yoshi’s New Island (3DS, Mar. 14th)

This week marks Nintendo’s latest attempt to recapture the magic of the original Yoshi’s Island. Whether they’ll be successful is questionable (honestly, the game looks kind of ugly) but Yoshi’s New Island will likely play solidly, if somehow you still haven’t got your fill of 2D Nintendo platformer action.

This Week’s Ridiculously Titled JRPG

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky (PS3, Mar. 11th)

Yup, that’s a real title for a video game being released in America. This is actually the 15th Atelier game, a series that generally revolves around cute girls collecting stuff, which can be cooked together to make gear. If you like your RPGs low stakes and gentle (and who doesn’t?) you may want to give this one a look.

This Week’s Archery Game

Towerfall Ascension (PC & PS4, Mar. 11th)

Previously an Ouya exclusive (one of the few decent games for that system) Towerfall is basically Smash Bros. except everyone does all their fighting with bows and arrows. So yeah, a little niche, but apparently quite fun and now you can play it without having to own an Ouya.

This Week’s Jetpacks n’ Mechs Game

Titanfall (PC & Xbox One, Mar. 11th)

Weeelp, the new jetpacks and mechs shooter by the creators of Modern Warfare finally arrives this week. Will Titanfall be able to unseat Call of Duty from its multiplayer shooter throne? Maybe, maybe not, but it looks like big, dumb, splattery fun nonetheless. Oh, and this release date is only for the next-gen versions — if you’re holding out for rarely spoken of or shown Xbox 360 version, you’ll have to wait an extra couple weeks.

Pick of the Week

Dark Souls II (Xbox 360 & PS3, Mar. 11th)

Ready to punish yourself again? Dark Souls II has received a major visual revamp, and the developers of the title are promising some of the game’s systems will be a bit more accessible, but other than that, this will be another classic, teeth-grindingly hard dungeon hack. Prepare to lose the next month of your life to the darkness.

Get ready, this is going to be a packed March. Any games you’re itching to get your hands on that I failed to mention? Hit the comments and let the world know.