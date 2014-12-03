‘Agent Carter’ Gets A Two-Hour Premiere To Go With Her Nice Hat

ABC has shown increasing confidence in Agent Carter. It’s gone from “eh, a miniseries to keep the nerds watching” to “Hey, this is a miniseries people are interested in!” to, now, a two hour event right after New Year’s on January 6th.
That does shorten the series order; Agent Carter will now be a seven part series running through February. But it’s a pretty strong display of confidence on the part of ABC. Honestly, though, it’s not surprising; Agent Carter is a fairly easy sell as TV series go. Even without the Marvel tie-in, which the show will likely play for all its worth, it’s still a period piece action series. Those tend to do pretty well, if for no other reason than you get to put your heroine in cool hats.
And, of course, it helps that Agents of SHIELD has steadily improved, and that the series will dovetail with that in certain ways. We’ll be keeping an eye on the series when it premieres January 6th.
I imagine Agent Carter will bridge the story of the first half and second half of Shield’s season. She’ll explore the beginnings of whatever it is they unearth in the next episode and then go further with it in her series, allowing the Agents of Shield to pick up where they left off and we, the audience will be all the wiser for it. Hopefully they do something similar to this in future seasons, having another Marvel character explore things and then let the AoS do the real heavy lifting.
At least… that’s what I’d like to see. Synergy at it’s finest.
It was pretty cool to hear them actually use the term “Kree” on AoS last night. Outside of the Guardians movie, I don’t think that term has come up before in Marvel movies or AoS.
I think they used it on there a week or two ago, but it was real quick.
She was pretty awesome in about 30 seconds of screen time on AoS a few weeks ago, I’m looking forward to this series.
They were saying the Kree aren’t aliens, though, right? Which… is wrong?