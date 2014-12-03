‘Agent Carter’ Gets A Two-Hour Premiere To Go With Her Nice Hat

#Agent Carter #Agents Of SHIELD #Marvel
Senior Contributor
12.03.14 5 Comments

ABC has shown increasing confidence in Agent Carter. It’s gone from “eh, a miniseries to keep the nerds watching” to “Hey, this is a miniseries people are interested in!” to, now, a two hour event right after New Year’s on January 6th.

That does shorten the series order; Agent Carter will now be a seven part series running through February. But it’s a pretty strong display of confidence on the part of ABC. Honestly, though, it’s not surprising; Agent Carter is a fairly easy sell as TV series go. Even without the Marvel tie-in, which the show will likely play for all its worth, it’s still a period piece action series. Those tend to do pretty well, if for no other reason than you get to put your heroine in cool hats.

And, of course, it helps that Agents of SHIELD has steadily improved, and that the series will dovetail with that in certain ways. We’ll be keeping an eye on the series when it premieres January 6th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Agent Carter#Agents Of SHIELD#Marvel
TAGSABCagent carteragents of shieldeventsHayley AtwellMarvel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP