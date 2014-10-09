‘Archie Meets The Predator’ Is Officially The Best Crossover Ever

It’s New York Comic-Con this weekend, so the announcements will come thick and fast for all sorts of pop culture, including comic books. Among those announcements will be crossovers. But nobody can beat the crossover Dark Horse and Archie have cooked up.

Yes, as reported in USA Today, Archie will be meeting the Predator. The gang win a trip to Costa Rica, Betty and Veronica get into a fight, and Betty runs into the jungle. We bet you can guess what happens from there.

The book is courtesy of Dark Horse’s horror expert Alex DiCampi, who has been combining exploitation genres lately with the series of two-part stories Grindhouse: Doors Open At Midnight. So mashing up two shockingly inappropriate items is pretty much squarely in her wheelhouse. And, of course, Archie has been here before, with the now-legendary meeting of Archie and the Punisher. Although we doubt Mrs. Grundy is going to throw herself at the Predator. Here’s the promotional art, which we hope becomes a T-shirt:

The four-part series will be arriving in spring of next year, and we hope Dark Horse and Archie will consider other ridiculously inappropriate crossovers. We’d like to see how the Terminator would handle Riverdale.