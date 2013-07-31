‘Bad Milo’ Lets Fly With A New Red-Band Trailer

You can’t fault Bad Milo for originality; Ken Marino plays a man who, when under severe stress, has a demon erupt from his butt to kill the source of the problem. And it’s surprisingly adorable for a vicious anal resident!
This actually looks like an ’80s throwback, in the best possible way. Milo is obviously all practical effects, and it helps that the cast, in addition to Marino, features Gillian Jacobs, Peter Stormare, Patrick Warburton, Stephen Root (you know him as Milton, who wants his stapler), and Toby Huss (pretty much every voice on King of the Hill). That’s a lot of funny people in one movie, and it pays off if the trailer is any indication:
So basically you just need fart jokes and bare asses to get a red band slapped on your trailer, now?
Regardless, Bad Milo actually looks pretty good, and if the trailer is any indication, it’s fairly gory into the bargain. Some people are comparing it to cult classic Basket Case, but this actually has more of a Gremlins vibe to me, well, minus the whole “burrowing into your alimentary canal like Lemmiwinks” thing. Also, how often do you get to hear a horror protagonist threaten to stuff the main villain right back up his ass?
Bad Milo will actually be arriving on VOD in late August, with a theatrical premiere October 4th.
Stephen Root (you know him as Milton, who wants his stapler)
I know him as Jimmy James, Macho Business Donkey Wrestler.
Also: This trailer, I want to dip my balls in it.
I’m sure Milo would become very attached to your balls.
Jimmy has big plans. And pants to match.
I think of him as Dwight Dixon from Pushing Daisies. Surprise.
I think of him as “that guy who’s almost unrecognisable under a ton of makeup in a bit part in The Lone Ranger and why the hell would you waste him like that?”
the voice of chode from tripping the rift, the judge on justified, a now dead dude on true blood, some middle man of sorts on boardwalk empire, milton (essentially) in dodgeball
The man so nice they named him twice!
Stephen Root AND Peter Stormare? I have to sit down, I have the vapors.
You call it vapors, I call it a boner.
I want to cuddle that gross little butt-demon.
I think I need to talk to someone.
He’s pretty adorable, for a demon that lives in your ass. It’s the big eyes.
Well..I’m in. No way in hell Mrs. HoC goes near it though.
Doesn’t really look like my cup of tea, but the cast is dynamite, so I’ll give it the benefit of the doubt. And “Raccoon or Serial Killer?” made me laugh.
DAMN IT GARY
Dat cast!