Here’s A Closer Look At Gal Gadot On The ‘Batman Vs Superman’ Set

Batman vs. Superman began filming in Birmingham, Michigan, last Friday, and we’re already seeing set pictures uploaded to social media. Nothing filmed outside stays a secret these days, because Big Brother is now just somebody with free time and a cellphone. Imagine a boot stamping on a production assistant’s face — forever.
When we posted these pictures of Gal Gadot allegedly in costume as Diana Prince (Wonder Woman), we weren’t entirely sure if she was really on set at the time, since she owns a dress similar to this one. Now another photo from a different source confirms she is indeed on set.
Instagram user armendarakjian snapped the photo above while Batman vs. Superman filmed near his business, Darakjian Jewelers. This gives us our best look yet at Gadot as Wonder Woman’s alter ego Diana Prince.
If this goes down like the last time we posted set pictures of Gal Gadot, the comments will be filled with complaints about how she’s not buff enough or too flat-chested or doesn’t have enough acting experience. I’ll admit I’m not familiar with her acting ability, but I don’t really get the other complaints. Wonder Woman and Superman aren’t strong because they lift weights. They’re strong because they have f*cking superpowers. Wonder Woman has to be confident, sharp, and agile, for sure, but buff? Nah, son. Superpowers aren’t based on body mass. I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt till I see some footage from Batman vs. Superman. If her acting is bad, then we can release the hounds.
Via armendarakjian via @HenryCavillOrg via CBM
These have been the worst series of set pictures I have seen, what is the point?
Btw i’ve got exclusive photos of Supermans set. Will post in a second.
[fc02.deviantart.net]
Its from the is it a bird is it a plane scene.
That’s pretty fucking funny.
Wonder Woman doesn’t have to be stacked to lift a tank. Bless you Robo Panda, she gets her powers from being a part of mythology, not because she hit the gym. All I care about is her presense on screen in portraying the character and, guess what, we’re going to have to wait until there’s actual footage. Snapshots like these are fun, but that’s about it.
She doesn’t have to have bulging muscles, but she is most definitely not as small as this girl. I’m not asking for Schwarzenegger in a wig, I just want actual muscle mass. Look how small Galdot’s arms are. Wonder Woman isn’t stacked, but she is not anorexic by any means.
At least she’s tall enough
There’s suspension of disbelief, and then there’s “I can break her in half like a toothpick.”
is that why Superman is always buff?
comic characters are expected to look a certain way because of the way they are depicted in the comics
WW is supposed to look like a warrior woman, not a bulimic supermodel
I want a picture of her waddling out of the Daily Planet bow-legged and pantsless, wearing only a Smallville High sweatshirt and red cape tied around her head Rambo style, looking for a ride-of-shame Uber car.
Robo Panda👌👌👌👌👌
I been saying this since the casting came out. Complain when you actually have reason to complain
I just want to see the effing costume. Her hair looks good. BUT I WANT TO SEE THE COSTUME DAMMIT. Prove to me she is not just the girlfriend.
I’ll give her this: she looks great in a dress.
then why does superman look like a body building competitor and she look like a fucking supermodel? it’s bullshit. and a double standard. what’s so bad about her looking like she does crossfit. it would be an amazing stance of the perception of beauty in movies.
git it.
Nah, son. The fact that she’s an Amazon and has spent much of her time on “The Mascara” (shameful name for her island – take *that*, feminists) being a warrior stands to reason that she would be more muscular for the simple fact that her level of activity is far greater than American supermodels, and her diet is probably consists of more protein and quantity in general. Sorry, if you train like a UFC fighter and eat like one, regardless of what you want, your body will reflect it.
*booyah*
@FreakBoy the name of the island is Themyscira. So its safe to say the feminist movement is still in tact. In every comic, video game and cartoon, WW had muscle definition. She’s an AMAZON, who are by no means small, thin women. The casting is disappointing to say the least. Gal is gorgeous but the fact remains, she’s missing the KEY WW element.
“Skinny people can’t beat up other people!” -People who don’t know who Bruce Lee is