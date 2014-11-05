Would You Like To See This New Comic From ‘Calvin And Hobbes’ Creator Bill Watterson?

For almost 20 years, the only new Bill Watterson work we could see were this movie poster and a collaboration on “Pearls Before Swine”, so we’ve had to settle for cool stuff inspired by Watterson instead, like cute GIFs, lots of amusing cosplay, funny Calvin And Hobbes-style snowmen, and other assorted fan tributes.

But now Bill Watterson has designed a poster for next year’s Angoulême International Comics Festival in France. He won the Grand Prix d’Angoulême last year, which makes him the honorary president of the festival this year, but he unfortunately won’t be in attendance. At least we get to see the poster (above), and Watterson is also sending some of his original art to be exhibited at the event alongside other art (including works by Jack Kirby).

CBR translates the interview with Watterson which appeared in French publication 20 Minutes:

“To be honest, the world of festivals and their awards is very far from my daily concerns,” he said. “But I’m still flattered that people continue to appreciate my work.” Watterson said he agreed to design the poster because he thought it would be an interesting challenge. He chose the comic-strip format to reference his own work, but he left out any dialogue to avoid the language barrier and thus make it more universal. “Telling a story solely in images is one of the great strengths — and the great pleasures — that comics have to offer,” he said. “In this way, I hope I have succeeded in expressing both my own work and comics in general. And to pay tribute to that which makes this medium so pleasant to read.”

Well, that’s one way to kill time while waiting for life to shower you with meaning and happiness.

Via Angoulême, 20 Minutes, and CBR