SO IT BEGINS: Bonobo Learns How To Build A Fire, Roasts Marshmallows

#Science #Animals
Entertainment Editor
04.22.14 2 Comments

Just yesterday we learned about the Houdini honey badger on BBC2’s Natural World, and now another HOLY SH*T clip has premiered on BBC’s Monkey Planet. In the clip below, Kanzi the bonobo builds a fire (using matches) and toasts marshmallows at the Iowa Primate Learning Sanctuary. Oh dear God. This is near where I live. BRB. Fireproofing EVERYTHING.

We’ve previously talked about Kanzi the bonobo when he was playing Ms. Pac-Man, and now he’s added marshmallow toasting skills to his repertoire. He’s even smart enough to gauge the heat of the marshmallows with his lips before taking a bite.

Kanzi didn’t come up with this on his own, however. He learned how to toast marshmallows by observing a team of crack researchers (as opposed to researchers on crack; that’s us). Then again, if you teach a bonobo how to start a fire, you might also be on crack.

Check out the video below to watch this bonobo monkeying around with fire. Ha ha ha. Seriously though, we’re all going to die.

Via Neatorama

Around The Web

TOPICS#Science#Animals
TAGSAnimalsBONOBOFIREi see this ending in fireIOWAKANZIMARSHMALLOWSscience

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP