Review: ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Is What Cap Is All About

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is pretty much exactly what you want out of a Marvel movie. It’s not just a well-done action movie, it’s one that captures the spirit of the comics without slavishly adapting any one plotline. And it’s a hell of a lot of fun, into the bargain. I’ll avoid spoilers, as it’s best to go in cold.
Needless to say, I politely and respectfully disagree with Vince’s review in most respects. There are a few nitpicks: If you’ve seen every Marvel movie to this point, this has a lot more payoff on some levels than it would otherwise, although nothing that will ruin your enjoyment of the movie. And, yes, there’s a little more exposition than one would hope, even if the payoff is often very clever in one way or another.
But the movie itself stands alone, not least because it nails what Captain America is about as a character. What place does trust and loyalty have in a world where you can’t trust anybody? How far do both go when neither are really rewarded the way they should be? And is liberty more important than security? It ties this fairly well to the current political situation; suffice to say that while the weapons that the ultimate villain deploys are science fiction, the ideas he’s working on are not.
It helps that Robert Redford holds down a key role. Really, this is the most fun the guy’s had in years. Chris Evans actually gets a chance to show off his acting a bit, here, as well. Scarlett Johansson, on the other hand, gets barely enough to justify her character being in the movie, and it does leave her in the lurch slightly.
Lest you’re concerned that this is all serious and stuff, it’s chock-a-block with fight scenes and actually fairly comedic for such a serious political thriller. This is a movie that knows why a good chunk of the audience shows up, and it doesn’t disappoint. A nice touch is that this movie doesn’t pull any punches; a lot of people cack it before the dust settles, and the Winter Soldier is a highly effective action villain.
In all, it’s a great action movie and an even better Marvel movie. Go see it, especially if you love Cap; this movie treats him with the respect he deserves.
Why do you still employ Filmdouche’s Vince MacDouche when you have literate people to review films?
Vince has every right to his opinion, and he’s not wrong in the sense that the movie could be better in some respects. I’m kind of annoyed that one key moment has the most weight if you bought DVDs, for example.
I generally enjoy Vince’s reviews, I just skip all the ones on comic book movies. He’s clearly not a comic book fan, so he can’t approach them the same way that I do.
No knock on anyone, it just is what it is.
Vince is actually great at what he does.
I’ll take Vince reviews over anything if I have to read one or two reviews I disagree with.
Vince Mancini > Everything
Vince is great when the movie on the screen matches up with the movie he expects. This too me felt like he was expecting a comic book movie and got one mixed with a political thriller.
Yeah, I’m cool with Vince. I know he hates giant robot movies, and I know what to expect from him, so even when I disagree with his figurative thumb up or down, I still get what I want out of his review.
I like & appreciate Dan’s work on Uproxx.
I like & appreciate Vince’s work on Uproxx.
Cue James Dean’s “You’re tearing me apart!”
/head explodes
I disagree with Vince about this movie be he’s good at his job. Filmdrunk without Vince just wouldn’t be Filmdrunk.
Just because you don’t agree with his review of the movie, doesn’t make Vince bad at his job. He’s one of the better reviewers on the internet. Also, while comic book/genre movies aren’t usually his thing, it always does seem like he gives them a fair shake and tries not to let his preconceptions cloud his review. @Mechakisc if you were honest with yourself, you’d admit that Pacific Rim was just not a good movie.
@yellowmenace You have to understand, I also LOVE Sucker Punch. I can easily see the pervy, rapey stuff that everyone complains about, but none of it comes across to me as though Zach was glorying in that so much as he was trying to say something … we all have our battles to fight/crosses to bare, and they aren’t always the same thing, maybe. The lines at the end really drove it home for me. Sucker Punch says to me, life sucks, but you don’t have to hate it, you can do something to help other people no matter your circumstance. It is a hugely important movie, to me. I have watched it probably 10 times, I own the DVD, it is saved on my DVR from when it was on Showtime or HBO or something, etc. I’m serious about this movie. When she’s a little older, I’m going to make my daughter watch it with me, and home that the same message comes through for her.
Everyone else just sees it as this skeevy mess. And like I said – I can see what they are describing, but I can’t quite wrap my head around how they get to that point with it.
Pacific Rim is very similar, in that I haven’t seen it, and I desperately want it to be a ton of fun, even if the acting and whatever other technical issues aren’t that great.
Also, I love Ice Pirates.
how about this. our heroes in this movie are 2 women, 2 black men, and only 1 white male. who else has the balls to pull something like this off? congrats marvel. great movie.
Out of that group, guess who the lead character is. BALLSY
@irishda To be fair, that’s still better than… than…
Ouch, this might actually be the most diverse superhero team on film.
X-men 1 had 2 women, one of whom was black, and a crippled guy (not counting Rogue since she was kind of the damsel in distress that time around). X-men 2 had 4 women, 1 of whom was blue and another who was black, and 1 blue man. Your move, America.
Don’t credit the film makers TOO much for the diversity in the X Movies. A huge amount of the point of the XMen comics was always support for diversity.
It was nice to see Cap have super powers this time. I mean, he had them in the first movie and Avengers, but it really showed that he has superpowers in this.
I have to admit, every time Cap hit a dude so hard he flew back a few feet, I giggled.
I assumed he had superpowers in the Avengers when he took that laser to the abs no problem.
Seriously, they did a great job of showing just how much a punch from Cap would hurt.
“Scarlett Johansson, on the other hand, gets barely enough to justify her character being in the movie”
What movie has Black Widow appeared in where that hasn’t been the case?
I was a little put off by Vince’s review, I’m glad to see a much more positive review here. I will be seeing the movie myself tomorrow night, and then will be able to add my 2 cents to the discussion
I love Vince, because I think he’s hilarious, but I don’t think I’ve ever actually agreed with any of his reviews. I still read ’em, though.
Also, I don’t get to see this until Sunday. I had planned on taking today off and going, and then a meeting got dropped in my lap at noon. ARGH.
I generally have to go to the early-nerd screenings late on Thursday.
Well, wife wants to see it tonight, so I’m leaving early and seeing it at 4 with her. Much better. I got her hooked on these with Iron Man and she likes the movies almost as much as I do.
yeeeah… pretty much the same here with me.
At what point in time did Captain America get powered up? My dad’s pretty old. He has the a lot of the Captain America comics that deal with the Cosmic Cube from like the 60’s and he basically always said that he has the powers of a Olympic-level athlete.
In theory, Cap had superhuman endurance and strength due to the super-soldier serum, and had Batman-level skills. That’s shifted over time thanks to the writing teams.
Oh, one more thing: After this movie, I have NO idea how the hell Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is going to stay on the air. This movie essentially kills the entire series.
Somebody had to do it. Maybe, with the underwhelming Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel’s lowering expectations for the upcoming set of Netflix series?
I guarantee you this movie’s key plot twists were on paper when the series was being written. Not sure what that means for the show.
But would it? It’s not like what I am guessing happens in the movie isn’t too different than that has happened in the books. Maybe they just become a freelancing scooby gang for half an arch. I still think it is a show worth having as its a great advertising platform for movies.
So they’re going VICE?
The big problem here is not whether SHIELD is done but what happens when you come back from awesome movie’s “SHIELD” to Tv”s, Sky is the limit in suckiness, SHIELD.
@Ricardo Aguiar they can suck far more than Skye
@dan seitz Maybe its a way to completely change what SHIELD is, but do it on screen for everyone to see, rather than off the page.
This is what makes me think SHIELD isn’t done at all and will just be headed up by new people. Cap, Fury, Hill, Widow, and the rest don’t make those decisions despite what they said.
Been dying to talk about this on this site for over a week now. Seriously, is this movie one of the reasons why the show has been so shitty? If they knew this was coming why the hell did they even bother with the TV show?
People keep mentioning a DVD only scene giving more relevance to a part of this movie. I’ve seen the movie, but probably missed the DVD scene. Which movie’s DVD? Captain America The First? Or that Shield Bonus DVD from the Avenger’s box set? I have them all somewhere but haven’t really explored the bonus features yet.
Essentially there is a character from the Marvel One-Shots who plays an important role in a scene. I’m trying to avoid spoilers, but if you google the One-Shots, you’ll find him.
Ok. I’ve been meaning to watch all of the One-Shots but haven’t gotten around to it. I am sorry Lizzy Caplan, I have failed you.
Does it involve the dude who is in this movie and also had a guest spot on Agents of SHIELD?
Which One-Shot is it?
It does. Basically, we had no idea about his motivation before now. Kind of changes a lot!
Which is really the biggest problem with running movies like comic books (and also one of the things that kept me from a lot of comic books), if you haven’t read/seen everything, then you’ll be thinking “Who?” while everyone else is gasping.
@irishda I had no idea there were one shots until I looked it up, now I feel left out.
I loved the movie. Possibly my favorite Marvel Studios movie yet. Good actions, good acting, and a plotline that actually made me give two craps about some of the characters.
I only wish Falcon had more screen time.
Agreed! Here’s hoping we get more Falcon in Avengers: Age of Ultron
Im torn between reading spoilers or waiting until 10pm tonight when I watch the movies. IDK I kind of like not having to scan every scene for Easter eggs and missing something in the story.
I save the looming for Easter eggs on the rewatch.
Looking. I really need to remove looming from my phones vocabulary.
Dan, what about Vince’s commentary on the shakey-cam fights?
I’m right there with him on disliking those, and frankly I need to be prepared with a bucket when I go, if it is as bad as the Bourne movies.
Nowhere close to those. There actually isn’t that much shaky-cam. One or two shots are problematic, but mostly it’s straightforward.
@Dan Seitz I saw your comments and his further down, so I guess I feel like I have an idea what his comments on that were about.
Thanks.
I hate those same shaky cam shots myself and I didn’t think the ones in this were that bad..
Maybe I have been watching too much CinemaSins but while watching it last night all I could think about was the sheer absurdity of most of the action sequences.
Most of the fistfights being practical helped.
This movie was excellent and it actually makese want to see shield on Tuesday to see how they deal with the story in the movie.
Saw it tonight. FUCKING loved it. Best Phase 2 movie so far, and really gives Avengers a run for its money.
This movie kicked ass Dalton-style. Best version of Cap yet – he has super-powers, he used his shield like he does in the comic, and Evans finally came to form as the character. Loved it. There are actually two credits scenes. Loved the mid-credits scene, but the after-credits scene was lame and thrown in. Totally unnecessary.
Disagree about the 2nd credits scene. First one’s the setup for Age of Ultron and the 2nd sets us up for Captain America 3 so in that respect they both work.