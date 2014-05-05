Chewbacca’s Looking Good In This ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Selfie

05.05.14 4 years ago

Star Wars: Episode VII will be something of a reunion of the original cast, right down to bringing back none other than Peter Mayhew. But while more than a few years have passed in a galaxy far, far away, apparently Wookiees always look good.

Or, at least, that’s what we get from the Star Wars Instagram, which posted a selfie featuring Bob Iger, chairman of Disney, and Chewie himself.

As noted, not much has changed for Chewie. Of course, that’s consistent with Star Wars lore; Wookiees live for several centuries, so Chewie is basically still a spry youngster while Han has turned into a crotchety old man. If Han mentions that he’s got a bad feeling about being too old for this s**t, we’re probably leaving the theater.

Still, it’s nice to see Chewie outside of a glorified cameo to justify Episode III. Now, give him a bowcaster and let’s see him kick some ass.

