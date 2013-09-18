‘Dante’s Inferno’ Is Being Made Into A Movie

The Inferno, part of Dante’s Divine Comedy, is one of the most profoundly influential works of poetry ever published. Most of what we imagine as Hell comes not from the Bible but from Dante’s intricate vision of the afterlife.
The video game Dante’s Inferno was a God Of War knockoff mostly notable for being what Visceral Games made to pay the bills before the Dead Space sequels got greenlit. Guess which one is actually getting a movie made out of it.
Yep, a video game its own developer barely remembers is getting adapted. To be fair, the game has a narrative throughline that the poem doesn’t, and all the game had to do was put the poem through a wood chipper!
On the other hand, Fede Alvarez, who you might remember from the disturbingly gross Evil Dead remake, is at the helm. And considering how hard the game strove to live up to Visceral’s nameplate, he’s probably a good choice for director:
Universal Pictures is setting him to helm the live action adaptation of the Electronic Arts video game, which is rooted in the famous literary work. Former Strike Entertainment partners Eric Newman and Marc Abraham are producing with EA Entertainment vice president Patrick O’Brien.
The irony is that for the movie to get even an R-rating, it’s going to have to trim the game heavily. One thing Visceral undeniably did right was design the game to be an over-the-top throbbing psychosexual nightmare. It was like watching Frank Frazetta and H.R. Giger collaborate on van art. If Alvarez is allowed to go for an R-rating, and keep the game’s design, it may be at least an entertainingly… gooey feature.
They made a book out of that?
…Yes, Yes they did. It was good. I own several versions of it.
(Joking aside, I’m a level 3 Commedia nerd: I’ve read the whole thing, I own several translations and have a favorite, and I’m pretentious enough to call it “the Commedia.” I don’t have the money for the graduate degree you need to get to level 4, though.)
Could be worse, they could be making a movie out of a game IP that people actually care about. Seriously, Dante’s Inferno, REALLY? I could be wrong but that game has neither a cult nor ironic following. I forgot the game existed until I read this announcement.
The best feature of the game was its absolutely insane visual design. I don’t think there’s been a more genuinely grotesque game this console generation, and I mean that as a complement. Also the sound design was great; the Greed level in particular, it’s worth keeping your ears open.
Truth be told, I probably didn’t give Dante’s Inferno the play through it deserved. Mass Effect 2 came out around the same time this game did and I was probably too busy trying to see all the endings for that game.
Their is already an animated movie of it on netflix. It’s decent….
Yep, Its one of those Animatrix type movies, with multiple animators.
Could be worse. Could have been Uwe Boll.
What’s that fellow up to these days? Need to know, so I can stay away.
I’ll have you know that directors like Uwe Boll are a dying breed. Most people who make terrible movies know what they’re making, and as such, they’ll wink, nod, and poke holes in their own stories (which in my opinion, ruins the fun of watching a bad movie). Not Uwe Boll, he takes it seriously. Who else would cast Jason Statham as a farmer, Ray Liotta as a wizard, and Burt Reynolds as a king? Nobody but Uwe would. Uwe accomplished all that in a single movie and still managed to throw in a bunch of amazingly terrible rubber suit monsters in said movie. As far as I’m concerned Uwe Boll’s childhood home should be declared a World Heritage site.
My problem with Uwe Boll is that he puts all these pieces together to make these “so bad they’re good” B-movies, but they still somehow disappoint. All of his movies (outside of Rampage, which was actually decent) are so bad, that they’re not even fun to hate watch, or riff on. He’s like a less charming Ed Wood, where instead of making you laugh at his poor decisions, you’re just bored.
That said, I think alot of my Boll hate likely comes from enjoying the poor decisions in House of The Dead way too much (There isn’t even a house! OF THE DEAD!), and just being bored during Bloodrayne, Dungeon Seige, Postal, ect.
@Antbaby: He’s trying to get funding. Germany closed that loophole he’s been exploiting for years or something.
Ever seen his Holocaust movie? It’s… well, let’s say it’s memorable, but not for any positive reason.
Really? This game’s getting a film adaptation?
I really hope Hollywood passes through this (extended) phase of not giving a shit about the source material when it comes game adaptations soon, like they eventually did with comics.
Then maybe we can start to get adaptations that take the core concepts that make these stories compelling, without the need to slavishly copy every element in some misguided attempt to nail the fanboy audience.
I’m cautiously optimistic that Ubisoft can pull this off with their Fassbender Assassin’s Creed film.
We’ll see, but honestly, they have me just because we can play “Hidden Blade or Fassbender’s Penis”.
“It appeared out of nowhere, struck, and vanished as if a ghost!”
“It launched out of a pile of hay and caught me by surprise!”
Two words: Wayne. Barlowe.
“Should we have Satan chewing on Judas and Brutus”?
“Nah, lets give him a hilariously giant cock instead”
Maybe it was a subtle Bill Hicks reference?