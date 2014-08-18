‘Doctor Strange’ Will Avoid The One Complaint Most People Have About Marvel Movies

Marvel movies have a fairly typical formula: The origin story is the first movie, to get that out of the way for the people who just can’t accept “This person can do amazing things” without knowing why, also known as the “Filmgoers Are Stupid” principle in Hollywood. The second movie then gets to the stuff you really want to see. Thankfully, according to rumor, Doctor Strange will be shaking things up.
Granted, this should be taken with a small dose of salt as it comes courtesy of nerd gossip Devin Faraci of Badass Digest, but man, do we want this to be true. Here’s the relevant video, found by ComicBookMovie, and the comments start at 52:11.
Marvel’s new thing is no more origin stories. So, Dr. Strange movie no longer has an origin. It begins in medias res.
Yep, no origin story. We don’t have to hear about how Stephen Strange, arrogant surgeon, wasn’t satisfied just saving people’s lives as a brilliant doctor and sought out a mystical cure that instead made him the Sorcerer Supreme. Marvel is skipping all that, possibly because of that whole thing where his origin makes him sound like an even bigger dickhead than he actually is. It’ll probably come up once or twice, likely in a flashback or two, but it’s not going to be the primary focus of the movie.
And you know what? Good. Origin stories are completely unnecessary in the movies. Seriously, Superman’s an alien, Batman’s a rich kid with issues, Spider-Man got his powers in the world’s most idiotic lab accident, this can be taken care of in five minutes. Hopefully this establishes a trend with Marvel, because man, we really want these series to start with the good stuff.
It’s going to avoid being utterly contrived to give viewers exactly what research shows they want?
Daredevil started in media res, and it…. was not good. Granted it had a short origin thrown in as well, but still it wasn’t good.
I am pretty sure Daredevil’s biggest problem was not that it started in media res.
GiantSizeBrandon nailed it. It’s pretty well accepted, and for what it’s worth I agree, that the director’s cut is way better than the theater version. It’s still not award winning stuff, but the theater version a train wreck.
@Baltimore Dan So, coming back to Gotham and using Wayne Enterprises properties and ordering parts from overseas to make it look like a bat doesn’t constitute putting on a bat suit and fighting crime? Not to mention all the time he spent with the League of Shadows, when he told Ras that he was going to basically fight crime?
I think he’s talking about the original 1990 Batman that started with him already in the suit and had an origin for the Joker
thats not my biggest complaint with marvel movies, my biggest complaint is each movie ending with a great thing in the sky must be stopped in each movie. Thats just terrible writing.
the avengers
thor: the dark world
captain america: winter solider
Guardians of the Galaxy
they all end the same way.
Thor’s sky-thingy crashed. Just saying.
to be fair, they all crash.
Most of the action was on the ground and involved hopping through dimensional gates, so me, I’d give Thor a pass.
ok fair, but i think the thor series is underrated… but the others though?
No, Jeremyhyler is right – they’ve been making the same movie 10 times in a row. “Macguffin/chase/giant ship or city destruction” every single time. They really need to learn how to write real stories.
I wouldn’t say it’s “bad” writing per se – I mean, all those finales make sense in their respective movies – I’d say it’s repetitive and maybe lazy on the part of the producers. Each do have different filmmakers working on each movie, so it’s definitely something that the producers need to keep an eye out about in the next movies.
Bad writing is the Amazing Spider-Man 2’s ending, where our hero had no idea what was going on, or that villains rven needed to be stopped, UNTIL the climax. AND he had no idea what he was racing against the clock to stop (airplanes crashing into each other)! And there was an old-fashioned clock tower in a power plant. Oof, that movie is so stupid I’m kind of starting to enjoy it the way I do The Room. Anyway, nowTHAT’S bad writing.
yeah it’s not bad writing it’s just super lazy. I mean the plot/villain of Thor 2 was almost identical to Guardians
I thought this article was going to be about Wong being cut out.
I’ll believe the whole no origin stuff when I see it.
I think Superman movies are contractually obligated to do his origin story anytime he appears.
We’d never be happy about cut Wong. Cutting Wong is just cruel. We must protect Wong where we can. I’ll stop now.
Marvel has yet to let me down with a film, but this may be a misstep. I don’t need to see the origin of Supes, Bats, or Spidey again, sure. Not just because they’re all very familiar to the general public, but because we’ve already seen them so many times on film. Iron Man’s origin? It had never been in a film before and it was fantastic. Same with Captain America. (I’m not counting the old film. I’m just not.)
Now, no, I don’t think every superhero film needs to be an origin story, but as folks have already pointed out, Doctor Strange isn’t necessarily the most well known. Not everything has to be “year one”, but this one would probably benefit from some generous flashbacks.
This is spot on. I hate origin stories but I have no idea what Dr. Strange’s backstory is. I collected comics for 15 years and just never gave a $@## about him so I never learned it. Everyone knows the backstory of every other big hero, but I doubt 99% of the world could tell you his first name is Stephen, let alone how he became Mr. Magic Man. I would like to know a bit more.
That being said, I’m fine with whatever. Let’s get some dragons and mystic clouds and funky capes going on here. I am loving every Marvel movie. They’re a freakin’ blast.
My first thought when I read the headline was “Whoa, they are going to turn the main character into Doctor Stephanie Strange?”
Hey, let’s not get crazy here.
Serious question: Do you really give a shit how Doctor Strange got his powers? Seriously, his origin is this: “How did he get his powers? HE’S MAGIC. NEXT!”
Dan Seitz, that might be a bit reductive even while the general point is well received.
I don’t give a shit how Dr. Strange got his powers because I don’t give a shit about Dr. Strange because I don’t know why I should care about him, which an origin story is supposed to do. The general complaint about origin stories is we’ve seen them before. We haven’t in this case.
So Stan Lee will make a dumb cameo in this one, then?
Yeah I don’t the problem is having origin stories, I mean iron man is way better than iron man 2. Maybe actually do it like iron man that kinda mixed things up starting with him captured going back. You know be original instead of saying “they hate our original story formula? Okay no origin stories is the new formula!”
I don’t mind origin stories in the least bit, but I also don’t mind it when someone goes “hey, here’s something already in motion. have at it, kiddo.” Sometimes origin stories feel like they are trying to hold my hand through something, and though I may be a bit dumb, I’m not that dumb.
I thought people complained about the lac of female or POC main characters.
The best Iron man film was the origin story one though.
Absolutely correct.
There’s probably some weight to this rumor. They did mention Stephen Strange in Winter Soldier indicating he is a bad mofo, so it’s likely his character is already established in the current continuity. And Ant-Man is going to feature an older Hank Pym, so that won’t technically be his origin story either.
Whatever, just make a good movie. That’s all I care about.
I wouldn’t have a problem having an origin for this, or call it a complaint people have about Marvel movies. If the character is unknown enough and/or the back story interesting enough to warrant an origin then ok.
This if anything is more of a DC problem; we know who Superman is, we know who Batman is, and you shouldn’t even need to give Catwoman an origin because she should just be a master thief and it’s not that complicated (no idea what was done with her in Rises, I’m thinking more of the Pfeiffer/Berry magical cat lady versions).
She was indeed just a master thief in Rises.
The biggest issue I have with Marvel movies (including Spiderman and Xmen) is they always show the fucking final action scene in the television trailer! GotG was the first one in recent memory that didn’t.
Neat. On the one hand, I’m fine with origin stories when I don’t already know them like the back o’ me mother’s hand (e.g., Batman, Superman, Spider-Man), and I don’t know a damn thing about the Doc; but on the other hand, maybe they really are as useless as you’re claiming here and all superhero movies would be just fine without them. Can’t really think of many examples of superhero movies that were just fine without them. Blade and Burton’s Batman were relatively minimalistic with the origin stuff, so if they count, there’s two. And I think I’m spent.
@Dan Seitz: You know, I really don’t care how they got their powers, except for the fact there is typically an object lesson there that will be called back upon throughout the character’s arc. For instance, Spider-man wouldn’t be Spider-man except for his uncle dying and the guilt he had for not stopping the man who did it. Batman wouldn’t be Batman except for his parents dying and his desire to avenge them.
Regarding Dr. Strange, I do not want a movie that has Tarantino flash-backs or an art-house cinema verite piece. Marvel hasn’t let me down yet. Sure, some movies are better than others. But I never heard of nor cared about GotG and thought it was a very enjoyable movie. Until they start throwing out bombs like the Green Lantern or whatnot, I’m in.
This is a good debate. But just imagine this being 2014 and all of a sudden we have Mark Zuckerburg flying around in a metal suit fighting in the Middle East, then Captain America with his super abilities, the Hulk makes his way smashing shit over god knows where, and then Thor, the God of Lightning starts making his way in the world. All of a sudden WOOOSH here come a bunch of aliens shooting up and killing thousands in NYC.
An African American kid gets shot to death by the police in Missouri, and all hell breaks lose. Can you imagine what the ramifications would be having all of this happen within a couple of years? We realize that our theology is completely out of whack? That there is alien life in the universe and guess what? They don’t like us. That some alien race can drop a black hole on the Earth and attack us from billions of light years away? Society would go completely insane. I can sure guess that I’d be paying a lot more for milk, eggs and bread.
What I’m saying, I guess, is that there has to be a movie yet to be made that shows what the damn after affects are. And by that I mean, not Tony Stark’s PTSD. People just acting as if nothing happen CAN’T happen, can it?
I could do without having to have the whole and complete origin story every single time in the first movie. Just a bit in the opening or a little exposition would be fine. We can fill int he rest as we work our way through to get everyone up to speed. At this point, I think our movie-goers are perfectly willing to accept “we’re in the superhero universe and people have powers – got it” and just enjoy the story.
So maybe it will be set up like Blade was. One character brings his origin up and explains everything in a 10 minute flash back.
So… He wasn’t bitten by a radioactive magician?
One comic movie that also didn’t do an origin (and told the backstory during the opening credits) “The Incredible Hulk”. I don’t really care much for the Marvel movies (or modern day comic book movies in general) but TIH was bar none one of my favorites and I never tire of re-watching it. Mark Ruffallo was great too, but Norton>Ruffallo.