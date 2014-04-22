‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ Drops A Release Date And An Impressive Gameplay-Filled Trailer

I’ve never been that into the Dragon Age series, but Dragon Age: Inquisition is slowly creeping its way up my “most anticipated” list. The latest Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer sketches out the game’s storyline somewhat (fans of the series may recognize some of the characters who show up) then drops a nice hefty chunk of gameplay footage, which looks really, really nice.

We also have a release date — Dragon Age: Inquisition will be arriving on October 7th. You can check out the trailer below…

Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmmm, looking pretty good — now, how about showing us some of those next-gen sex scenes?

Oh, and here’s the game’s box art…

