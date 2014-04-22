‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ Drops A Release Date And An Impressive Gameplay-Filled Trailer

I’ve never been that into the Dragon Age series, but Dragon Age: Inquisition is slowly creeping its way up my “most anticipated” list. The latest Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer sketches out the game’s storyline somewhat (fans of the series may recognize some of the characters who show up) then drops a nice hefty chunk of gameplay footage, which looks really, really nice.
We also have a release date — Dragon Age: Inquisition will be arriving on October 7th. You can check out the trailer below…
Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmmm, looking pretty good — now, how about showing us some of those next-gen sex scenes?
Oh, and here’s the game’s box art…
This is my jam.
Sold.
*side note-Based on the horns and how they look like her design from DA2, I’m guessing that big dragon in the trailer is Flemeth?
Close shut the gates of Obliv-eer the Fade.