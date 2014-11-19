Extra Hot Coffee: ‘GTA V’ Lets You Have Creepy First-Person Sex With Prostitutes

The new current-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V has a first-person mode, and it makes driving stolen cars and shooting random people all the more visceral and fun – but wait, isn’t there something else the GTA series is known for? Yup, you can now have sex with prostitutes in first-person and Rockstar have spared no uncomfortable detail. The sex scenes aren’t terribly graphic in terms of what you see, but they do feature extremely graphic dialog and sounds of the type usually reserved for porn (or, y’know, actually doin’ it). There’s lots of…wet noises…and talk of bodily fluids and anatomy. Definitely not what you’d expect from a piece of mainstream entertainment.
So, with that set-up, how can you not watch? In case you haven’t got the gist yet, this features some very NSFW audio, so turn those speakers down…
Hey, remember when people found blocky, fully clothed sex scenes in GTA: San Andreas and the world lost it’s goddamn mind? We’ve come a long way. I guess. Where’s Hillary Clinton when we need her?
Via PC Gamer
In the words of Steve Carrel, “That is graphic.”
For a second there, I was worried he wasn’t even going to kill her.
How else was he gonna climax?
I’d imagine that car door he left behind will be a valuable piece of physical evidence in the subsequent criminal investigation.
In GTA? You kidding? Police lose track of you going around the corner, what can you expect of the CSI team?
i’m thinking i’m gonna upgraqde to gta5 for ps4. now if only i could do this using the oculus.
I would think the internet crowd so vocally offended by the sorceress’s rack in Dragon’s Crown would go absolutely ballistic over this, but they are rather selective in their outrage. This might go in the win column for defeating censorship and I’m glad even if it’s not the kind of victory I’d go trumpeting.
Of course he had to beat her and drive over her. *sigh*
Sadly, this was my reaction as well.
Well, it is GTA — if you don’t do it yourself, the game probably takes over and does it for you.
Oh you’re going to love “Hatred”.
How else is he supposed to get it up for the next whore?
I was expecting rage and scandal from the internet. Apparently it’s reserved for better things.
Ho looks like Gail — “Salt the Snail!”
What’s the point if you don’t use the hatchet?
What do you get for $70?
…How very boring.
Wow, So that’s the soon-to-be top selling game of the year?
Whatever floats your boat and stuff, but, how boring. All of it.
Another game subtly creating sexist values in teenage boys at a young age. Such Art! Much Innovation! Truly there is no other!
Seriously though, screw this game and screw the company that continues to churn out this sexist crap. They’ve made the same game for the past 15 years and try to pass it off as innovation, meanwhile real innovation and new ideas are being formed everyday from people not so bent on sexist tropes.
Also please don’t give them this kind of attention in the future, I don’t come here to read about glorified smut, you all are usually way better than this. Anyway, if you need me I’ll be playing Dragon Age Inqusition, a game that doesn’t feel the need to treat women like background decoration or prostitutes.
Later. . .
dat DA: Inquisition. my PS4 misses when Rest Mode was a thing
See this is the thing, Lilotsive, and I don’t anticipate to actually have a discussion about the topic because you seem as a “leave comment, never come back” commentator. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.) You protest teenagers playing the game? That’s fine, so do the people who made the game. The game is rated M for mature. Nobody under 17 is allowed to purchase it (legally.) The game is meant for adults. The responsibility of how kids get the game rests with the parents or guardians. I used to work at a game store and the number of parents who would just sigh at me and tell me that while they didn’t want to get it for them but “what are you gonna do? Huh? All their friends have it.” Those parents should maybe… Act like a parent and tell them “no.” if they don’t and they disaprove of the content the fault lies with them. Not the people who made the content.
It comes down to this question, would you say a show like Game of Thrones should not exist because it features nudity, sex, violence and sometimes all 3 at once because it’s not suitable for teens or kids? Should all of our entertainment be censored or nerfed so it’s inoffensive and safe for children? I assume you wouldn’t but that is the natural extension of the argument you’re making.
terrible.
Wait… This is real?
There’s no way this real, right?
Dear god.
You guys do realize that this was in the original game. The only difference is the first person view. The old version had all the same sound and dialog but your view was from outside the car.
Wait, I thought videogames were under siege by feminazi’s who were going to make everyone play Candy Crush Saga? How is this possible?
It’s a shame it ended so badly…I thought the two of them had a real chemistry and could have made it in this crazy world…
Roll Tide.
My son’s begging me for this game. He’s 11, over my dead body