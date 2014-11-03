Five Games: ‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
It really irritates me that this Call of Duty is apparently pretty good. I’m already balls deep in game tapes and the last thing I need is the urge to buy a series I thought I lost interest in.
Downloaded the first episode of The Wolf Among Us for my Android tablet. Gonna replay that again and then get the other episodes.
Think that’s the best decision I can make.
2142 was my favorite Battlefield. The futurey stuff in this COD interests me.
I’ve been playing it today and it’s definitely different than the others. The exosuit abilities make it feel a bit different then any CoD I’ve played, and there are some fun new game modes on top of that. Haven’t given it enough play time yet to really get a strong opinion, but the maps are pretty good. There are a few duds, but I like what I’ve played a lot more than what was in the previous three games. It’s still definitely a Call of Duty game but it feels fresh.
I don’t know what people want from this series. I think this is the farthest it can go without feeling like a completely different game. If a person doesn’t like CoD I don’t care, but I don’t want a drastically different game. I know what the CoD gameplay is going to be like when I buy it. That’s why I buy it. When I want something different there are literally dozens of other shooters on the market that offer something different.
I hate the fact that metacritic is unusable with the new COD. There’s so many negative reviews just from the sterotypical butt plugs who just say “blah blah blah cookie cutter games blah blah blah”
It’s really like that with every big AAA game lately. Just look at the user reviews for Destiny, GTAV, Titanfall, Assassin’s Creed, ect…
Everything is either a “10-10 BEST GAME EVER” or “0-10 THIS SHIT IS SHIT”
Oh for sure. I mean, I’m going to buy COD regardless because sometimes after hiding from Aliens for 8 hours or escorting a little girl across the zombie apocalypse, I just want to turn my brain off and blow shit up.
It doesn’t. It’s still a linear single player game with some multiplayer death match maps — it’s got new abilities and weapons and whatnot of course, but it’s not fundamentally different. They haven’t attempted to do a Destiny-type thing or anything like that. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — lots of people like CoD just fine obviously!
Call of Duty’s advertisement campaign feels so constant that I’m surprised when any of the games actually come out; I feel like advertising for the next game in the series will start in a few months. It might be modern AAA game advertisement – I feel the Assassin’s Creed series has the same strategy.
@ Wookie: Can you play multiplayer modes with bots?
I thought I was done with COD, but this sucked me back in. What a fucking great game. I haven’t said that about COD in a long time.
Bird Story is intriguing. But I haven’t even played To The Moon yet, so that one will wait, probably a long while.
Just got an Xbox One yesterday, and ready to jump back into a COD game.