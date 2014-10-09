Follow Claire Redfield’s Lustrous Ponytail Through New ‘Resident Evil: Revelations 2’ Gameplay Footage

Excited for Resident Evil: Revelations 2? If the game turns out as good as the original RE: Revleations you probably should be! Producer of RE: Revelations 2 recently sat down with Game Informer, and basically said all the things fans of old-school Resident Evil games wants to hear. The interview was also spliced with tons of new gameplay footage from the title.
Check out the interview/footage below…
Admittedly I’ve almost become spoiled when it comes to horror games — compared to, say, The Last of Us Remastered or Alien: Isolation, Resident Evil: Revelations 2 looks a little behind the curve, but I’m willing to cut the game some slack given it’s budget price. Also, the game’s clearly rocking some pretty impressive ponytail tech.
via Game Informer
Resident Evil: Where you can make a heavy crate burst open by swinging a knife.