Follow Claire Redfield’s Lustrous Ponytail Through New ‘Resident Evil: Revelations 2’ Gameplay Footage

Excited for Resident Evil: Revelations 2? If the game turns out as good as the original RE: Revleations you probably should be! Producer of RE: Revelations 2 recently sat down with Game Informer, and basically said all the things fans of old-school Resident Evil games wants to hear. The interview was also spliced with tons of new gameplay footage from the title.

Check out the interview/footage below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Admittedly I’ve almost become spoiled when it comes to horror games — compared to, say, The Last of Us Remastered or Alien: Isolation, Resident Evil: Revelations 2 looks a little behind the curve, but I’m willing to cut the game some slack given it’s budget price. Also, the game’s clearly rocking some pretty impressive ponytail tech.

via Game Informer