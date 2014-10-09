Future ‘Star Wars’ Games Will Be Canon Fodder

The Star Wars universe, before Disney came along and wiped it out, was pretty much divided in two. There were the movies, and there was the Expanded Universe, which was pretty much everything else. Going forward, however, it appears that any video game won’t be part of the EU, but will instead be straight-up canon, in line with the plot of the films.
At least that’s the news from VG24/7, and it actually applies across all media: From this point forward, any comics, novels, games or other licensed material with a plot will be part of the main canon, as dictated by the Star Wars Story Group.
There are good points and bad points to this approach, some of which we touched on yesterday. We doubt DICE will have a problem with Ewok And Gungan Murder Simulator, er, Star Wars: Battlefront, for example. But it might also create a lot of trouble trying to make a game along the lines of The Force Unleashed or the seemingly dead 1313. The best Star Wars games, at least recently, have really been about as far from Luke, Leia and the smugglers as you can get; maybe they cameo, but it’s mostly some new guy running around, blowing stuff up.
Similarly, considering how Disney treats video games, it’s a bit worrying that developers will be under the gloved thumb of the Mouse just that much more. We’ll be fine if the games aren’t canon, Disney; we’d much rather they actually be good.
The Expanded Universe IS canon…or was. Only now are they going back and deciding it isn’t after all.
At least until they do something that totally flops, then we’ll see start to see a lot of reintroductions in some shape or form.
My biggest regret in life is not playing KOTOR when it first came out. And by “biggest,” I of course mean “one of my”
The ipad port of KOTOR is legit. Def recommend.
Love that game, bought it on Steam just a couple years ago and dedicated myself to beating it as both a paragon and a renegade. The renegade path is hilarious.
@MulliganNY Chazz is right, excellent port.
@Chazz Goodtimes True facts…get it and play it ASAP @MulliganNY
I’ll take an assassins creed style game thank you
DICE’s upcoming ‘Star Wars: Battlefront.”
No! No, that can’t be true! It’s impossible!
/falls down inexplicable pit inside Cloud City