Godzilla Knocks Over Buildings To Get Laid, According To Science

There is actually no shortage of hilariously straight-faced discussions of the scientific impact of Godzilla. Nerds have dryly dissected everything from the property damage he’s caused to the lessons we can take about nuclear brinksmanship from movies featuring a grown man stomping models in a rubber suit. Craig McClain, though, has topped them all with a serious scientific discussion of why Godzilla just keeps getting bigger.



First of all, McClain uses Cope’s rule to prove Godzilla will be 288.4 meters tall by 2050. Secondly, he explains why the Big G is constantly becoming the Bigger G: Sexual reproduction and food.

…why is Godzilla obtaining ever larger sizes with time? Skyscrapers. Skyscraper height has increased dramatically over the last century. If Godzilla is able to topple buildings this might allow for greater acquisition of resources in this case food in the form of people. Or perhaps toppling buildings is a sexual display that sexual partners cue on.

Sadly, McClain has no data on why Godzilla’s let himself go, or why his offspring are awful little creatures that destroy every movie they’re in. We’re assuming this is to prevent more than one Godzilla being around at any given time. He does, however, mention that there would be 151 million gallons of Godzilla pee drenching any city he stomped on, which would flow out on a daily basis.

In other words, that tidal wave you see in the trailers might be much more gross than you thought. Enjoy the movie!

Via Deep Sea News