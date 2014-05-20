Honest Trailers Gives A Refresher On The X-Men Trilogy In Time For Future Past

05.20.14

X-Men: Days of Future Past is opening in just a few days, so Screen Junkies have made a timely Honest Trailer for the first three movies. Their summary rounds up important observations about bad third installments of trilogies, bad hugging, twinks, and blue-ooobs.

They also make a good case for why you never want to have a staring contest with Jean Grey, and we also learned you can pronounce the word director so incredulously that others can feel the quotation marks around the word. Because f*ck Brett Ratner.

Via Screen Junkies

