Honest Trailers Gives A Refresher On The X-Men Trilogy In Time For Future Past

X-Men: Days of Future Past is opening in just a few days, so Screen Junkies have made a timely Honest Trailer for the first three movies. Their summary rounds up important observations about bad third installments of trilogies, bad hugging, twinks, and blue-ooobs.
They also make a good case for why you never want to have a staring contest with Jean Grey, and we also learned you can pronounce the word director so incredulously that others can feel the quotation marks around the word. Because f*ck Brett Ratner.
Via Screen Junkies
FWIW Psylocke was in X-Men 3, though she was basically just “Asian mutant with purple hair”
Having an Asian girl with no powers and streak of purple just doesn’t count, I don’t care what the credits say. At least the Kitty Pryde cameo in the first film had her walk through a wall.
BLEWWWWWWWBS
I lost it at “Timmy”.
It finally got funny at the end.
sookie sookie now
They’re right on the cheering part, never thought about that.
Also best “starring” line up ever.